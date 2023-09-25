“I have no beef with anybody” – Sneako and Wade Plemons discuss their beef with KSI

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy is a former YouTuber and a current Rumble streamer known for his gaming, reaction, and controversial content. Interestingly, he has the tendency to get involved in controversies each and every time he uploads a video or happens to livestream. Recently, Sneako and Wade Plemons got together and had a discussion about their beef with Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji.



Wade Plemons is a YouTuber, podcast host, and combat sports enthusiast. He dedicated his YouTube channels “The W.A.D.E Concept” and “Wade’s World” to broadcasting his views on various controversial incidents and sports details. Likewise, Wade recently joined Sneako’s livestream and they had a chat about various topics.

Let’s dive in to see what Sneako and Wade Plemons had to say about their beef with KSI.

Sneako and Wade Plemons share their reasons for the feud with KSI

Sneako approached Wade asking what was the reason behind his beef with KSI. But Wade forces Sneako to go first. According to the live streamer, KSI was the one to tweet that he hates Sneako and no one knows the exact reason for the statement. Sneako explained that he holds no hate for anyone and thereby has no beef with anyone.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1706052714025680938?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Wade pointed out that Sneako had shown interest in boxing KSI a while back. However, Sneako immediately responds stating that KSI was actively training and boxing a lot harder so he was on a much higher level than him. Moreover, Sneako insisted that he was just a beginner in boxing and it had nothing to do with his beef with KSI.

Subsequently, Sneako ended up asking Wade about his beef with KSI, and The W.A.D.E Concept host mentioned how he used to work with KSI on the Misfits Boxing team as a presenter. According to Wade Plemons, it was more of a business thing between them. He said that the Misfits Boxing team had circulated some lies about him while he a part of the team. He explained that he uttered the truth about a subject while Misfits were lying so there was a business disagreement which eventually made KSI alienate him from the team.

The online community stated that Sneako looked afraid to talk about the topic. A few commenters also added that KSI would easily beat his a** if they were in for a boxing match.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Youngkipa11/status/1706052960273248623?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Catalan_made/status/1706052787832811821?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ColonizerJak/status/1706053563057893431?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thaofficialkat/status/1706053742007570526?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

KSI supports Sneako during Bradley Martyn’s controversial spar

Even though KSI and Sneako have had a long history of being at odds with each other, the former supported Sneako after his recent controversial boxing spar with Bradley Martyn. Incidentally, Bradley Martyn and Sneako planned out a friendly boxing match with each other but Bradley ultimately proceeded to overpower him. In fact, the match resulted in Sneako chipping his tooth and getting completely knocked out at the end

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KSI/status/1705522047214833834?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

KSI reacted to the situation stating that there was a huge weight difference between the two and that they should have worn head gears to protect themselves. But Bradley Martyn explained in a later livestream that he did not do it willingly and that he had warned Sneako of the consequences.

Sneako has always found it difficult to stay out of controversies. Click here to know how Bardley Martyn reacted when he found Sneako smoking a cigarette inside his gym.