“I will smash your f**king camera” – Bradley Martyn has a heated argument with Sneako for disrespecting him by smoking a cigarette inside his gym

Bradley Martyn is one of the world’s most popular fitness content creators and he even hosts the fitness podcast Raw Talk on YouTube. In fact, he owns three different YouTube channels with more than 5 million subscribers combined. Recently, Bradley got into a heated argument with Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy after he was found smoking inside Bradley’s gym.

Sneako rose to prominence because of his gaming content on YouTube and he now uses the Rumble platform to upload various content including vlogs and confrontations. It is not unusual for Sneako to get involved in controversial situations. In fact, a few days back, Sneako was shocked to meet a bunch of kids who shared his ideas about homophobia and began making controversial statements about transgenders.

Bradley Martyn and Sneako have a heated argument

Sneako has been visiting Bradley Martyn’s gym for some time now, but his recent visit turned out to be a nightmare after the streamer seemingly disrespected the fitness guru.



Bradley Martyn lost his mind when he found Sneako smoking cigarettes inside his gym. He immediately approached him and threatened that he would break his camera if he did not put the cigarette out immediately. Bradley saw the cigarette burning even after the initial altercation and repeated that he was not joking about the situation by exclaiming, “I will smash your f**king camera.” To this, Sneako quickly put the cigarette out and replied, “It’s out bro It’s out”.

Bradley explained that there was no way Sneako was allowed to smoke cigarettes inside the gym, although smoking weed was all good. He also added that it was very disrespectful of Sneako to smoke a cigarette inside the gym. In fact, Bradley swore he would end up breaking the camera if he found Sneako smoking again, before saying, “I don’t like sh*t like that, don’t do that again.”

Sneako asked if chipping a tooth while sparring was respectful from his side and Bradley immediately apologized for that mishap. However, the gym owner gave repeated warnings about disrespect and mentioned that he hates the cigarette smell in a place of business where tons of people come in. According to him, smoking a cigarette was definitely the line being crossed.

Netizens completely supported Bradley in this situation. People were confused about how Sneako could do something so disrespectful after getting knocked out previously. However, a few commenters were confused as to why Bradley would allow smoking weed inside but not cigarettes.

Bradley and Sneako have a controversial sparring session

Bradley Martyn and Sneako had a sparring session a couple of days back. The sparring session turned out to be quite controversial since Bradley was seen overpowering Sneako and he later proceeded to chip his tooth and knock him out.

Multiple content creators and even the online community supported Sneako in this dispute. KSI was particularly angry about the sparring session and mentioned that there was a huge weight difference between the two and they should have at least worn headguards for their own safety. Bradley in his recent meet-up with Sneako explained that he did not want to chip his tooth and that he warned him about the outcome beforehand.

