“I Ruined My Life Over Something I Didn’t Mean at All” – Cheesur Claims He Was Reprimanded by the Secret Service After Threatening the President

Nermin “Cheesur,” on his recent stream, spoke about his past regrets and it was quite a shock when revealed how he was apprehended by the Secret Service after doing something he did not mean to. Just for better understanding, the United States Secret Service comprises special agents with the sole purpose of protecting the U.S. president, Vice President and visiting foreign officials.

Cheesur is a fairly new but extremely controversial live streamer on Kick who is creeping his way to the top with Adin David Ross’ help. It was during one of his past live streams that the streamer ended up doing something he would regret forever. To this day, fans still praise his guts, but the streamer actually proceeded to threaten the current US President, Joe Biden on a live stream.

He stated, “I hate America so much, I wanna snipe and I am not taking this back, I am doubling down. I wanna snipe Joe Biden on the head on God, I wanna snipe him, I wanna be the sniper and I wanna be the hero of America…Let me snipe his b*tch a**.” Thereafter, Cheesur disappeared for almost a week, and he only returned recently armed with an explanation for his absense. However, based on the explanation provided, fans assumed that he was apprehended by the Secret Service for threatening the US President.

He explained how he has learned his lesson by stating, “I can’t literally tell you all what I went through…just know, I learned and I am not gonna make some stupid jokes on stream anymore. I apologize for that sh*t.” The controversial streamer further explained what had happened after the stream, and added, “You all know what happened, bro, Okay? Some people knocked at the door…I am done talking about it now, Okay?”

According to Cheesur, the incident scarred him for life. He even asked his viewers to use him as their example and advised them not to do anything stupid. He concluded by saying, “Because I almost ruined my life over something I didn’t mean at all.”

Cheesur says the secret service knocked on his door after threatening the president. pic.twitter.com/LVbAprkLrj — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 19, 2024

Fans believe the Secret Service incident is completely made up

The online community was not buying the incident. A few people questioned the streamer why he would even try to do something that stupid. According to them, threatening the US President should not even be the last thing on earth a person should think about. A commenter mentioned how the situation could have turned even worse for Cheesur and was happy that the streamer was looking good.

This could’ve gotten extremely bad for him… Happy he’s good now — Tuss (@tusstaster) January 19, 2024

It is important to note that there is existing proof of the content threatening the president but none for the story that the Secret Service had come knocking on his door. So multiple people were not sure if the incident was even real. People called him a liar and claimed he could do anything for clout just like Rangesh “N3on” Mutama. A Twitter user mocked the story and asked if it was the secret room service he was talking about.

secret room service?? https://t.co/PW0ZtTejUi — Damn That’s Fascinating (@DTFclips) January 19, 2024

These yt boys be pathological liars — Green610 (@green610_) January 19, 2024

As a matter of fact, there was a moment during the explanation that Cheesure was caught peeking in a smile. He did try to cover by claiming he was just smiling at the cat and nothing more but due to no proper evidence, fans had a tough time accepting the “Secret Service” part of the entire incident.