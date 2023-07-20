There are multiple instances where Twitch and Kick streamers have made huge donations for helping others. But recently Nermin “Cheesur” created a distressing and unsympathetic situation on the Monkey app during a Kick live stream. Cheesur made an insulting donation to a struggling family and canceled it shortly after.

Advertisement

He was live streaming while having a conversation with a struggling family and decided to make a donation. It was after making the donation the family’s behavior made him change his mind. He immediately takes a drastic decision that went viral on the internet.

Chessur’s action on the Monkey app was not liked by the online community and are on the verge of canceling him. So let’s dive to see what happened on the live stream and know how people are reacting to his decisions.

Advertisement

Cheesur infuriates viewers after canceling a donation to a struggling family

Cheesur is a millionaire streamer on the Kick platform known for his gaming content. It was in his recent live stream where he was talking to a struggling family. We could see a woman and a child in the video who were describing their unfortunate situation.

The young woman stated that she was struggling to buy some food. She also added that their parents were not taking proper care of them. In the end, the woman asks for a donation so she could help the financially struggling family. After listening to her, Cheesur made a $10 donation to the woman and asked her if that would be enough.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/scubaryan_/status/1681546987785670657?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The woman told it would help but will be enough maybe to buy just some fried from McDonalds. It was after listening to this statement Cheesur completely changed his mind. He stated that he had just sent some money for helping them but in return, the girls did not even thank him. He states that they were not grateful enough to receive the money and then proceeds to cancel the donation. Cheesur also proceeded to curse them on the live stream.

This action lead to numerous infuriated people in the online community. People are claiming that sending money that won’t be enough to buy a single meal and then canceling what was already sent was completely unsympathetic. Here are a few samples of how people are reacting to this viral clip.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/scubaryan_/status/1681547864369971201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Pinoichi_/status/1681550952149524481?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/vinhlegacy/status/1681547643384909824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/adriantwitta/status/1681671997506371584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheReal2KD/status/1681813242664951810?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Not all streamers are unsympathetic like Cheesur. There are numerous examples where streamers make people’s days happier. Here is an example where Pokimane’s sudden raid on a new streamer live stream gave her an instant spotlight and made her day.