Sneako’s ex, Xena proves the streamer was doing drugs by leaking old texts but Sneako claims the texts to be fake

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy used to be very popular on YouTube and had more than 1 million followers. He eventually got banned from YouTube so now he uses Rumble to upload videos and livestream his controversial yet exciting content. Interestingly, Sneako’s ex-girlfriend, Xena recently leaked a bunch of old texts that allegedly proved that the streamer was doing drugs.

Sneako started his career by uploading gaming content but momentarily upgraded to add varieties which included confrontations, reactions, and vlogs. His collaboration with a bunch of viral and controversial personalities even helped him attain immense fame. Yet, his proactive statements have been the reason for huge feuds between him and popular streamers like JiDion, Kai Cenat, MoistCr1TiKaL, KSI, and many more.

The online community has always speculated that Sneako used drugs but the streamer never admitted the accusations. So let’s dive in to see how Xena has proven the speculations to be true.

Xena leaks DMs that prove the use of recreational drugs by Sneako

Sneako’s ex-girlfriend is known by her alias Xenathewitcher on X (Twitter). She is also into live-streaming on the Kick live-streaming platform under the name Xenathewitch. Although she is not quite popular for being a content creator, she is known for her relationship with Sneako. Recently, Xena proceeded to leak a bunch of old DMs between her and Sneako that revealed that the Rumble streamer was actively using recreational drugs.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1704150877404045500?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The initial text written by Sneako stated “Can you get MDMA?”. The later texts show that Xena agreed to purchase the drug while Sneako let her know that he would be coming back the following day. Sneako instructed her to buy the pure form MDMA and nothing cut which she agreed to. Xena also asked Sneako how much he wanted to which he replied “4”.

Xena asked him if he wanted 4 grams of Molly powder or 4 Ecstasy pills. She also informed Sneako that her sister’s boyfriend had it in pure crystal form or in pill form. Sneako and Xena agreed on the pills and Sneako moments later stated “Let’s test them and have crazy s*x tomorrow”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1704199979424755831?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sneako after coming across the DMs uploaded on X (Twitter) immediately responded to the short video. He stated, “That is not my ex, and the texts are fake”. The online community was not surprised by the leaked texts. People were surprised by the fact that Xena was the one purchasing drugs for Sneako. People also made fun of the name she has saved Sneako’s number. It stated “Daddy’s old number”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/0xMeenz/status/1704151350475374602?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Corrupts_/status/1704170754298786117?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YEYEmeta/status/1704151348680528364?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DulcichMuse/status/1704152579435872709?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sneako accuses Zherka of using drugs

Sneako was not the only person who was being accused of using drugs. Zherka was recently accused by Sneako of using a concoction of drugs before a boxing fight with izi Prime. Sneako stated during his Rumble livestream that Zherka had a detailed list of drugs he needed to have a good fight.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1703972417763205248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sneako claimed Zherka achieved his optimal fighting form by adding a droplet of MDMA, a little bit of Adderall, a sniff of cocaine, and two shots of alcohol. The online community was not surprised by the revelation. Netizens preached that people needed to stay positive and not use drugs because it was a sin.

