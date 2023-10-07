“Just Because You Maybe Beat Tommy, You Didn’t Beat Me” – Jake Paul Wants To Box KSI Next To Settle Their Beef

Jake Paul started his social media career by uploading short videos on Vine just like his elder brother Logan Paul. He chose YouTube as his platform after Vine was discontinued. Today he has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube and has also chosen boxing as his alternate career. Jake Paul recently challenged Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji to a boxing fight in order to settle their beef.

Advertisement

On the other hand, KSI was catapulted to prominence because of his exciting gaming content on YouTube and the Twitch live streaming platform. He was accepted as the official member of the Sidemen group which gave him the opportunity to grow bigger and include various types of content including challenges and reactions.

Incidentally, KSI has an upcoming boxing match against Tommy Fury which will turn out to be interesting because both competitors have no loss record to date. Let’s dive in to understand why Jake Paul wants to box KSI.

Advertisement

Jake Paul challenges KSI to a boxing fight

Although both Jake Paul and KSI are fellow YouTubers, they are not the closest to each other. KSI has previously said in an interview that he does not consider Jake to be a good person and that he does not like anything about him. According to KSI, Jake is always eager to destroy everything he has worked hard doing.

KSI has challenged Jake Paul to a boxing match in the past but it was eventually cancelled. The streamer also mentioned that he would knock Jake out and challenge the king of boxing. In the meantime, Jake Paul expressed his thoughts about fighting KSI in the Full Send podcast. Jake even asked KSI to have the biggest celebration possible if he were to beat Tommy Fury in the upcoming boxing match on October 14, 2023.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1710370077973807227?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Jake also asked KSI to rub his ego with the victory and say whatever he wanted to say. Yet, moments later he stated, “Guess what, just because you maybe beat Tommy, You didn’t beat me”. The YouTube star said that KSI’s beef with him was one of the longest-running in history and he wanted to settle that via a boxing match. But the world is still waiting for a response from KSI if he accepts the challenge.

The clip was uploaded on Twitter and effectively garnered a ton of reactions from the online community. People were extremely eager for the Jake Paul vs KSI boxing fight. Some also stated that Jake believed in KSI’s victory against Tommy while a commenter claimed KSI would turn out to be a coward if he did not accept Jake’s challenge.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ambermcstravick/status/1710371495371845909?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrwnBandit/status/1710372422308987207?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/notrodtsu/status/1710374697731264766?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

KSI vs Tommy Fury boxing battle

The KSI vs Tommy Fury boxing fight is scheduled to happen on the same day as Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis. It is because of the highly controversial situation of Logan’s fight, that KSI and Tommy’s fight might turn out to be a little bland. But it is not be forgotten that both KSI and Tommy Fury have been in several fights before and have never lost. So who is going to face their first defeat?

There has been a lot of trash talk between Tommy Fury and KSI for some time in the build-up to the fight. But the common factor uniting them is their mutual hate for Jake Paul. Tommy Fury also explained how he loved to defeat Jake Paul during their boxing fight, but only time can tell if KSI will accept Jake’s challenge to box him and settle the beef.