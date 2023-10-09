Jake Paul denies KSI and claims he wants to box someone more established to redeem himself

Similar to his elder brother Logan Paul, Jake Paul started his career on social media by creating short videos on Vine. He later switched to YouTube where he made a name for himself and eventually became a podcast host. Additionally, he is also quite popular in the field of boxing. Recently, Jake Paul denied his chance to box Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji and claimed he wanted to fight someone better to redeem himself.

Although Jake Paul and Logan Paul are brothers, there has always been a beef stewing between them. They are supportive of each other on some occasions but not on others. Both Jake and Logan have addressed their feud on multiple occasions and settled down on the fact that they will have to keep their bitterness with each other private.

Other than Jake’s main YouTube channel which has around 20.5 million subscribers, he explored creating podcasts. His podcast is named ”BS W/Jake Paul” where he talks about sports and sports betting. Let’s dive in to understand why he denied boxing KSI.

Jake Paul denies to box KSI

JJ Olatunji, popularly known as KSI is an English YouTuber and an official member of the Sidemen Group. He has an upcoming boxing fight with Tommy Fury on October 14, 2023. Although their fight is on the same day as Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis, one of the most controversial and anticipated fights, it has shaped up being quite interesting because neither competitors have any losses on their records.

Recently, Mams Taylor, the man behind KSI’s boxing legacy was invited to attend True Geordie Podcast where he was asked about Jake Paul’s boxing fight with KSI. According to him, he had pushed the Jake Paul vs KSI fight after Jake had his defeat against Tommy Fury. He also added that he had spoken to Nakisa, Jake Paul’s boxing advisor/manager about fighting KSI explaining that it would be a great money fight.

But Mams Taylor revealed that Jake Paul did not accept the fight. Instead, Jake told Mams that he wanted to fight a bigger name so he could redeem his loss in the Tommy Fury fight.

The online community was not happy with Jake Paul’s decision. They made a mockery of him, called him a coward, and claimed this was expected of him. Twitter users also added that Jake was overrated and only good at talking, and stated that being brave from a distance is always easy. But there was a person who thought the other way and stated that KSI was the ducking out while blaming Jake Paul.

The Jake Paul vs KSI beef continues

Jake Paul and KSI are not known to be very close to each other. KSI has previously mentioned their situation in an interview, where he stated that he does not consider Jake Paul a good friend. According to JJ, Jake Paul has always been eager to destroy what he has built with hard work.

Recently, Jake Paul expressed his interest in ending the beef between them by boxing each other. He challenged him to a fight and stated that even though JJ could beat Tommy Fury did not mean he could beat him. He also wanted KSI to have as much fun as needed before fighting him because the fight would not end the same way. But according to Mams Taylor, Jake Paul had denied boxing KSI which caused netizens to call him a coward.