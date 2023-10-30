Rosanna Pansino Apologizes to MrBeast in a Shocking Twist, Claims Her Allegations About Lying and Dubious Editing Were Best Discussed Privately

James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson, aka MrBeast, came under fire when fellow creator Rosanna Pansino accused him of lying and editing her out of the Creator Games 3 video. However, the situation has since taken a shocking turn with Rosanna even putting out a public apology on X.

MrBeast is known for his grand video ideas in which hundreds of participants compete for a grand prize. Likewise, through his “Creator Games” series, Jimmy brings together several popular content creators before pitting them against each other in a string of challenges and games. Subsequently, the creators earn points for each successful win, and the top three are eventually crowned the winners.

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino, who has a whopping 14.5 million subscribers on the platform has been a part of Creator Games since its first iteration. However, Creator Games 3 seemingly left Rosanna with a bitter taste in her mouth, as she accused MrBeast of lying and editing her out of the winning trio. Let’s dive into the controversy surrounding the incident and find out why Rosanna felt the need to apologize, shall we?

MrBeast accused of lying and manipulating his Creator Games 3 video

MrBeast released his Creator Games 3 video in October 2020 garnering mostly positive reactions from fans. Interestingly, the video portrays Logan Paul as the third winner of the “hide-and-seek” competition, with Larray and Zach King taking the second and first places, respectively. However, this outcome has since been challenged by Rosanna Pansino, who in a now-deleted X post claimed that she had come third in the competition.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NerdECrafter/status/1717894408266199122?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the same post, Rosanna went on to claim that YouTuber Quackity had come second instead of Larray, but Jimmy had allegedly modified the results according to his convenience. Rosanna also blamed Jimmy for editing her, the only woman who got a podium finish, out from the video and making it seem as if Logan Paul came in third. Furthermore, the YouTuber insisted that Quackity’s past statements confirmed her allegations, which soon picked up steam on social media, putting MrBeast under a lot of pressure.

Fans believe Rosanna Pansino was coerced to put out an apology

In the aftermath of the allegations, Rosanna claimed she tried to speak with Jimmy on private DMs but he kept insisting on a direct phone call. However, since the YouTuber wanted Jimmy to acknowledge his mistake in writing, she turned down the idea of a call and escalated the situation. In fact, Rosanna even ended up leaking her private chats with Jimmy, and fans believed she was going to fight this until the end.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RosannaPansino/status/1718525673248309640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Yet, things took a shocking turn on October 29, 2023, when Rosanna put out an apology post on X, in which she apologized to MrBeast and claimed she should have dealt with the situation privately. She also promised to delete all her posts regarding Creator Games and revealed that she had received thousands of death threats, which naturally went a long way towards such a decision. However, some fans felt the apology was too abrupt and believed MrBeast’s lawyers coerced Rosanna to take such a step. Nevertheless, Rosanna’s apology has seemingly resolved the situation for now, even though MrBeast has yet to respond directly.