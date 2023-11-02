YouTube Sensation MrBeast Finds Himself Amidst Scripting Controversy as Rosanna Pansino Redacts Apology Before Deleting Tweet

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is one of the finest YouTube sensations in the content creation industry. He is known for his creative ideas and also the millions of dollars he is ready to spend on the videos.

After multiple years of hassle-free video uploads, he has recently found himself in a tight controversial situation as multiple other YouTubers and live streamers have proceeded to accuse him of scripting his videos.

The issue came to light after a popular YouTuber, Rosanna Pansino claimed on X (Twitter) that she had been edited out of MrBeast’s Creator Games 3 video even though she bagged herself third place in the competition. Several content creators including Kacey “Kaceytron” Cavines, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, and Felix “xQc” Lengyel have thereafter raised their voices on the situation.

Pokimane was invited to take part in the H3 After Dark podcast by Ethan Klein and Hila Klein. During the podcast, the host connected with Rosanna on video call before asking her to share her experience about the MrBeast controversy. Pokimane, after learning about the complete scenario, claimed that MrBeast should have taken the matter in his stride and provided an active solution.

Similarly, xQc, in one of his recent streams, informed his viewers about the dark truth of MrBeasts’s videos and instructed them to leave the competition before the finals because they were all scripted.

Rosanna Pansino redacts her apology before deleting the tweet altogether

Rosanna Pansino decided to take the situation public when she uploaded her private chats with MrBeast about the controversial situation. However, on October 29, 2023, she deleted her allegations and wrote an apology to MrBeast claiming she should have dealt with the matter privately. She also promised to take down all the tweets that had to do with the MrBeast Creator Games controversy.

However, there was a change in events on November 2, 2023, when Rosanna Pansino decided to redact her apology. She even explained her decision and insisted that she was forced to take back her apology after some new information came to light.



According to Rosanna, she had learned from recent information and developments that certain issues would never be handled privately but just dismissed or covered up privately. However, readers should note that the YouTuber has since deleted the Tweet altogether, even though the situation has not been resolved as of the time of writing.