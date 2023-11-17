Top three Fortnite streamer moments after the OG update

Fortnite is one of the most engaging and exciting Battle Royale video games ever created by Epic Games. After its release in 2017, Fortnite became one of the most-played Battle Royales but its popularity started to die by 2022. However, the Fortnite OG update released on November 3, 2023, proved to be a Kickstarter in bringing the game back to life.

With the OG update, Epic Games brought back all classic and original maps, weapons, and equipment stirring up massive hype around the game. The update was loved by major live streamers, content creators, and professional gamers alike, and even led to them creating some of the most iconic moments on stream.

Here are the top 3 iconic Fortnite streamer moments after the OG update.

xQc teaming up with IShowSpeed, Mongraal, and Clix

Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. recently collaborated on a stream where they played Fortnite OG. Although the stream was completely unexpected, it turned out to be a pleasant surprise and even gave their fans some unforgettable moments. Moreover, the duo was also joined by professional Fortnite streamers Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson and Cody “Clix” Conrod giving the stream an extra zest.

The viewers did not get to see any wins during the stream owing to a lack of coordination between the players but the conversations between them were hilarious. It was moments like xQc’s spoken gibberish, IShowSpeed’s outlandish reactions, a failed 4v1 battle, and Speed mocking xQc for his ex-girlfriend Sam “Adept” that made the stream quite hilarious.

Surprisingly, the community had almost no criticisms about the stream. Instead, people called xQc and IShowSpeed the best Fortnite gaming duo and pleaded for more collaboration content.

TFue’s potential return to Fortnite

Turner “TFue” Ellis Tenney is considered to be a Fortnite sensation owing to his consistent success in the gameplay. After several years of being a celebrated live streamer, he decided to take a break from content creation in June 2023 because of unexplained personal life issues.

But there was a sudden spike in interest among netizens about Tfue after Herschell Guy “DrDisrespect” Beahm IV dropped a message on his official Twitter page announcing a future Fortnite OG stream with the Fortnite sensation.

However, the iconic duo was not seen streaming Fortnite together, and when Richard “Ninja” Tyler Blevins proceeded to ask DrDisrespect about the announcement regarding Tfue, the latter modularly answered that he was fishing. However, fellow-streamer, Trainwreckstv, announced that even though DrDisrespect was fishing, Tfue he would be back very soon.

DrDisrespect returns to Fortnite and wins his first Fortnite OG game

DrDisrespect used to be one of the best at Fortnite, and his streams were loved unanimously. However, the Tilted Towers update changed things as DrDisrespect was clearly disappointed by the new addition and announced that he was never playing the game again.

However, shortly after the Fortnite OG update, DrDisrespect’s fans found reason to celebrate, as the streaming sensation finally announced his return to Epic’s Battle-Royale. Countless fans and viewers tuned in to see Herschell play his first Fortnite OG game after his temporary retirement.

DrDisrespect initially started with a solo Battle Royale round, and none of his fans were disappointed. He soon fell back into his old ways and grabbed a Victory Royale with an astonishing 17 kills. Moreover, the live streamer continued playing eventually winning another duo round with a combined 14 kills. This turned out to be one of his major achievements despite stepping away from the game for several years.