Fortnite reveals three live-service games in collaboration with LEGO, Rocket League, and Harmonix

Fortnite Big Bang event commenced on December 2, 2023, and showcased many exciting additions. These additions include collaboration with LEGO, Rocket League, and Harmonix, to provide new live-service options within the game. Hence, the game is officially multi-dimensional now, which is exciting for existing and new fans.

Following the Big Bang event and in the days after, Epic Games will be releasing various game modes in Fortnite. The starting dates for each of the following events are as follows:

LEGO Fortnite: December 7, 2023.

Rocket Racing: December 8, 2023.

Fortnite Festival: December 9, 2023.

In the reveal trailer, LEGO Fortnite was shown to provide the original Fortnite experience with LEGO models. The world in this game mode will be completely different and based on LEGOs. Since both Epic Games and LEGO have a long-standing reputation with building mechanics, the latest collaboration is exciting for numerous fans.

In 2019, Phyonix, the creator behind Rocket League joined the Epic Games family. Soon after the game became free-to-play and gathered many fans globally. Thus in 2023, Phyonix and Epic Games are collaborating to create an exclusive live-service event within Fortnite.

Lastly, the game will be adding a new feature in collaboration with Harmonix. This will allow players to collaborate with others and play music with their favorite artists. The first season will be kicked off by The Weeknd and feature songs with teen ratings. With time other artists and music will be added on, which players should look out for.

Epic confirms Fortnite OG’s return in 2024

The Fortnite OG map has a huge fan following and recorded 100 million players in October 2023. At the end of the current season, fans were sad about letting the original mode go. In Chapter 5, Season 1 the original mode will be taken down. Epic Game stated that it is not a “goodbye” but rather a “see you later” for the title.

In a tweet, it was revealed by the developers that they are going to keep Fortnite OG in the 2024 roadmap. They are happy about the success of the title and revealed that it exceeded their expectations. When exactly the event will return is unknown, and fans are desperately asking for a separate game mode.

Yet fans are celebrating the fact that Epic Games listened to them and were willing to make necessary changes. However, there is little chance that the game mode will make a return in Chapter 5 Season 1. Further updates will be shared about it on Epic’s socials regarding this, maybe a few months later.