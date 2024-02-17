Tristan Jass Net Worth: The Content Creator Played in the NBA All-Stars Match 2024

Tristan Jass, a well-renowned YouTuber and a basketball player was born in Wisconsin, US on December 9, 1999. He did complete his schooling at Tremper High School in Wisconsin but unfortunately had to drop out of college. Nevertheless, he had a sheer interest in pursuing his dream to become a basketball player.

In February 2014, Tristan created his YouTube channel before uploading an edit of him playing basketball in his PG class. Even though the first video was not that successful, he refused to give up and kept working on his content ideas. Today, about a decade later, he has almost 5.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Tristan has dedicated his YouTuber channel to his dream sport, and people can frequently see him taking on trick shots and basketball challenges. Occasionally, he also uploads vlog-style videos upon requests from his fans. Readers would be interested to know that apart from his YouTube fame, the content creator also has an immense follower count on other social media platforms. The 3 million followers on Tiktok and 2 million on Instagram stand as a testament to Tristan’s talent, while he has a few hundred thousand more on X and Facebook combined.

Fans also find the YouTuber’s romantic life as interesting as his talent on the basketball court. According to sources, Tristan is currently known to be dating Emily Johnson, a social media influencer and up-and-coming model. Based on reports, they are known to have met through a mutual friend at a basketball event in 2021 and they share an equal craze for the sport. Moreover, as of 2024, the couple has moved in together and is known to live in Los Angeles.



How did Tristan Jass make his money?

Tristan Jass’s prime source of income this from his YouTube ad revenues. Reports claim that his YouTube channel acquires more than 20 million views a month. Hence, based on YouTube monetization demographics, his estimated annual earning stands at $1.25 million and could be as high as $2 million. However, YouTubers never source their money solely based on ad revenues so sponsors and product promotions also play a vital role.

The YouTuber cum basketball player does not rely solely on YouTube for his annual earnings. He also has his brand of merchandise clothing named “TJass” with a dedicated website for sales. Besides, even though estimates are unknown, his high follower count on other social media platforms could also contribute significantly to this net worth. Hence, considering all his avenues of income, we believe Tristan Jass to have amassed a net worth of around $7 million.