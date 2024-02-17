“You Lil N*ked Mole Rat”: WNBA Star Responds to NBA Influencer for Dissing Her on Twitter

After the conclusion of the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, WNBA star Kelsey Plum had a hilarious exchange with NBA influencer Tristan Jass on X. Jass had taken shots at Plum’s WNBA assists stats being much lower than his output at the celebrity game. When Plum got a whiff of his comments, she came at him right back will all guns blazing.

Advertisement

Plum replied on her X account, while also acknowledging his point, “You Lil naked mole rat…. fair [laughing emoji, handshake emoji].” It was good to see the WNBA legend take the response from Jass lightly. But things could have gotten uglier.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Kelseyplum10/status/1758894510958944664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

So what brought this on? The banter started when Jass approached Plum, who was sitting courtside, after the celebrity game for a friendly handshake. While Jass was scoring a lot in the game, the WNBA superstar wasn’t pleased by his playmaking. As the Youtuber approached her, Plum told him, “Pass the ball, bro”.

After the game, the NBA influencer took to his X and mocked Plum for this advice. He had done his homework and went through her career stats before delivering the blow. He wrote, “I had more assists at half time than she averaged her whole last season… AND more assists at half time then her whole career average… You pass the ball.”

This prompted Plum’s response listed above. It was good to see both parties take the back-and-forth as a joke and nothing serious.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TristanJass/status/1758722640540205553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Amidst this banter, Jass showed off his hooping skills during the celebrity game. But did he have a point about Plum having no right to call him out for his lack of passing?

Advertisement

Tristan Jass makes noise both on and off the court

Basketball trickster Jass had an incredible performance during the All-Star celebrity game between the teams captained by ESPN First Take co-hosts Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe. Playing for Stephen A. Smith’s squad, the content creator suffered a defeat but showed off his skills.

He racked up 27 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. What stood out was his driving game as he was not hesitant to get close to the rim and take contact. He was also willing to put his body on the line for rebounding and defense. Jass also displayed tremendous open-court vision and made some sleek passes throughout the game.



After digging through Plum’s stats, he didn’t hesitate to remind her about not ever averaging six assists per game for a season. Back in the 2022 WNBA season, the Las Vegas Aces Guard had her best assists per game performance with 5.1 assists per game. For her career, she has put up 4 a game. Although Jass is factually correct about Plum’s assists count, she has done it at a pro-level against the best players in the world.