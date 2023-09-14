Video clip of popular Twitch streamer Nadia stinking up the ice bath pool goes viral

Nadia K. Amine popularly known by her first name Nadia is a popular live streamer scaling her way to become the best women live streamer in the world. Currently, Nadia has around 1.2 million followers on Twitch and almost 4 million followers on TikTok. Recently one of her video clips went viral where she stank up the ice bath pool on live stream.

Nadia started to live stream alongside TikTok where she would upload her streaming clips. Her streaming content and TikTok clips primarily comprised Warzone gaming which helped her claim fame. Nadia has faced a fair share of controversies in her career the recent one being stinking up the bath pool with her friends inside the pool.

Let’s dive on know what weird situation she is facing at the moment and what she has to say about it.

Nadia weirds out her friends on the Twitch livestream

Nadia Amine, one of the upcoming streamers went live on Twitch a couple of days ago. The ice bath challenge was going to be the highlight of the stream but the ice bath live stream did not go as planned. The stream began with her chatting and doing a few challenges with a couple of her friends.

As the sun went down, they filled up an inflatable pool with water and tons of ice. They proceeded to set up their live-streaming cameras for the viewers as they picked their sides in the pool. They decided to do a guys vs. girls ice bath challenge and stated that the longest to stay in the pool would be the winner.

With the countdown, all the people went into the pool screaming because of the biting cold water. They were instructed to stay in as long as possible and go as deep as possible. Moments later, Nadia peed herself in the pool while all others jumped out of the pool. She was completely embarrassed as she came out of the pool, covered herself with a towel, and left the spot.

All her friends were shocked by the situation but they ended up showing immense support stating that accidents could happen any time. They also added that it was definitely not that serious, it was just pee.

The online community had mixed thoughts about the situation. While most believed the incident was completely fake there were some claiming it could have been true. Many people also pointed out that, Nadia seemed to reach her pocked before she was seen peeing.

Nadia accused of using hacks while playing Warzone

Nadia rose to fame by live-streaming Warzone content and sharing the same clips on her TikTok account. She was considered a skilled Warzone gamer but the situation took a huge turn when she was accused of using hacks while playing the game. She never accepted the accusations but was targeted for hate comments by the online community.

Nadia Amine also leaked private pieces of information about a sender who sent her hateful comments. She was banned from Twitch for a couple of hours before she rejoined the platform explaining that she was banned for following the terms of service. Asmongold spoke about the situation and stated that she should have been permanently banned from the platform.

