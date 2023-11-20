N3on, Jack Doherty, and Sneako under attack for spreading negativity, do streamer behavior actually affect their viewers?

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama, Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy, and Jack Doherty are considered to be some of the recently popularized live streamers known for their IRL streams. But they are currently under fire for gaining popularity via forced publicity. Be it controversial situations fabricated intentionally or sometimes increasing their viewers on stream through bots according to some other famous personnel.

Currently, the online community views N3on, Sneako, and Jack Doherty as people who intentionally ruin the streaming community. According to them, the streamers have chosen to surround themselves with arguable content that tends to promote hatred, harassment, disrespect, verbal and physical altercations, and more. It is through spreading such negative ideologies they turn out to be trending personalities around the world.

There have been multiple famous streamers in the past who have focused the light on them including Adin David Ross, and Tyler “Trainwreckstv”. It was very recently that Nadia K. Amine shared her thoughts about N3on, Sneako, and Jack. Nadia clearly stated that these streamers focus on spreading negativity and harassing people in public while thousands of viewers watch them live.

She also proceeded to question the community as to why they don’t speak out, question, and cancel such ill-minded personalities on the internet when they are prepared to speak their guts out when a girl sells cookies. She directs her statements about criticisms toward Pokimane. Nadia specified that hate towards women on the internet was unhinged when compared to men focused on spreading negativity. Although Nadia went on pressing heavy allegations against N3on, Sneako, and Jack, none of them replied so far.

Does streamer’s behavior actually affect their viewers?

Live streamers are considered to be one of the greatest influencers in the world. Since they showcase most of their daily lifestyle on the internet, people tend to easily accept their on-stream behavior to be the right choice for their own life. This leads to people enacting their favorite streamer’s behavior which could lead to severe consequences.

It is important to note that the majority of the viewer base of most streamers especially N3on, Sneako, and Jack Doherty turn out to be teenagers and young adults. So streamers portraying negativity on their streams have a direct and easy effect, especially on teens with growing minds. This has become the main reason why parents and elders choose to hate and criticize streamers with questionable content.

Although netizens were in acceptance of Nadia’s thoughts. Twitter users stated how N3on, Sneako, and Jack could be parasites of the streaming community, and that they deserved to be criticized and hated. But they were not in support of Nadia supporting Pokimane. Commenters explained how Pokimane sold mid and high-priced cookies, and further proceeded to insult people calling them broke and stupid.