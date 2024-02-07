“You Broke My Tooth” – Mitch Jones Confronts Mizkif After Latter Beat Him Up While Drunk

David Mitchell Jones popularly known as Mitch Jones dropped one of the craziest accusations of physical assault over Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo. According to Mitch, in September 2023 he and Mizkif were in a fierce verbal argument for some time. The situation quickly got out of hand during a free ride home when Mizkif proceeded to punch and strangle Mitch. The situation escalated so far that it led to severe injuries.

Although the incident last year in September, the World of Warcraft streamer decided to keep the matter private. He explained how he covered up the questions about the bruising on his neck and face by claiming it to be an accident. According to the streamer, he wanted to avoid alleviating the issues further. But physical assault out of nowhere always takes a toll on your body and mental. The same happened with Mitch as the scars kept getting in the way of his work.

Unable to contain everything, he finally chose to bring light to the matter. He addressed the incident over a YouTube video and uploaded a written description on his official X (Twitter) account. Apart from verbal explanations, he also included a few clips showcasing the quarrel, assault, and further injuries. He had made the video accusing Mizkif of physical assault over the verbal quarrel.

Did Mizkif really beat up Mitch Jones?

The explanatory video uploaded by the streamer portrayed a clear picture of what took place in last Spetember. He started the video by showing the bruises and swelling over his neck, cheek, and temple area. He stated, “I don’t know I got f*cked up. My brain hurts hella bad.” Moments later, he also accused Mizkif of knocking him out with a hit over his head. This gave him a bad concussion, sprained ligaments in the cervical spine, post-concussion syndrome, and a partially broken tooth.

He had to make frequent visits to the hospital for several CT scans. Evident by the bruising on his neck, he also spoke about the strangling that took place. According to him, doctors were worried if he had to get surgery on one of his arteries. Mitch Jones was clever enough to retrieve a piece of video evidence from a neighborhood CCTV camera which clearly showed Mizkif and Mitch Jones in an altercation. However, the streamer edited out a certain part of the video evidence, leading to further doubts and speculations.

Surprisingly, The community supported Mizkif only because a prime portion of the video evidence was edited out. Although the evidence showed them having an altercation, the segment that could show the person who had started the fight was cleverly cut out. But Mitch Jones did not let those speculations to rest. He went on to explain everything on X saying he was not the person to pull out or start the fight and he still could not understand why Mizkif would beat him up over an argument.

Even after broad explanations, people asked Mitch Jones to upload the original and complete footage from the neighborhood camera. That was the only way people were prepared to trust his accusations on Mizkif. Some commenters claimed that the complete footage would clarify doubts and speculation. Some called him a liar and accused him of starting the fight and further claimed Mizkif might have simp;y resorted to defense.