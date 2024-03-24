“There Was an Alien Invasion” – CEO Dan Clancy Jokes About the Reason Behind Dr Disrespect’s Twitch Ban

Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo recently got Twitch CEO Dan Clancy on his livestream, where he asked the businessman a few intriguing questions. Herschel “Dr. Disrespect” Beahm IV was one of the most prominent live streamers on the Twitch live streaming platform until 2020 when he was banned with no explanation. Interestingly, since then, the only explanation Twitch gave was that Dr. Disrespect had allegedly violated community guidelines and Terms of Service, which led to his ban.



Since there isn’t much information regarding the ban online, Mizkif decided to ask Dan Clancy about it. It was during the Twitch streamer’s recent live broadcast that he invited the CEO of Twitch for a fun Hot Ones interview. During the conversation, the co-owner of OTK wanted to know the real reason behind why one of the most loved streamers was banned from Twitch. However, instead of providing a direct answer, Dan joked about the whole situation before skirting around the question.



He claimed people did not know the real reason and that he was eager to explain what truly happened only because he was on Mizkif’s channel. After that, he made up a story on the spot and shocked everyone by saying,



“There was an alien invasion”

Detailing the situation, Dan added that the aliens had possessed Dr Disresect and were taking over the globe using Twitch. This put human lives at risk and Twitch was forced to take all necessary precautions to save the planet. Therefore, Dan Clancy claimed Twitch was forced to ban Dr. Disrespect in order to save humanity.



Fans claim they know the reason behind Doc’s ban

Although The Doc has never explained why he was banned on Twitch, he has claimed to know the exact reason. As a result, he proceeded to sue the platform in August 2021 and even hinted that the ban had something to do with a large sum of money he was to get his hands on.

In fact, when questioned by a fan on one of his YouTube livestreams, Dr. Disrespect even put forward an explanation stating, “Imagine the Navy going in there and getting rid of you, just out of nowhere, and then bringing in three new cadets. Because you know what, they say, man, even though he’s going to turn Master Chief, that’s a big, huge salary.”

DramaAlert shared the clip of Mizkif’s interview with the Twitch CEO on X, and even though Dan Clancy did not divulge the real reason behind Dr Disrespect’s ban, fans claimed they knew why Twich took such action. Taking the sudden ban into account, an X user named “totally_search” remarked that the only reason Dr. Disrespect backed out of Twitch was that the streaming platform was not ready to pay what the 42-year-old rightfully deserved. He also added that this reason made him breach the contract and Twitch ended up firing the streamer. According to the X user, this was also the reason why Dr Disrespect went on to sue the platform in 2021.