Street Fighter 6 new character Rashid: Release date, abilities and more

Among fighting game titles, Street Fighter 6 is the latest from Capcom that has a vast community. Street Fighter 6 witnesses classic characters like Ryu and Chun-Li reappearance with bolder and more rugged looks, including the new addition, Rashid.

Advertisement

While the Street Fighter 6 roster consists of more than ten characters, Capcom will add more with time. Rashid, who first debuted in SFV with new looks, is the newest addition after release. However, to unlock him, players need to own the Year 1 Character Pass to play him.

Since Rashid will be a new character in Street Fighter 6, many are confused if he’ll be the same as before. Thus, here’s everything you need to know about the fresh arrival in Capcom’s latest fighting game.

Advertisement

Every information on Rashid in Street Fighter 6

Rashid is a laid-back Arabic guy with an affinity for the latest technology. However, the character is also good at fighting with his wind-based abilities. Rashid is expected to join the ranks in Street Fighter 6 on July 24, 2023.

According to developers, the character will retain most of his previous movesets used in SFV. While some changes can be noticed in most of his moves, Rashid’s trademark ability will remain unchanged. However, players can be more creative with their updated abilities.

Most of Rashid’s moves are easy to perform and give neutral gameplay. Most mechanics are being kept the same for the returning character. However, more acrobatic and wind-based moves are now combined together. Rashid will receive a new special move called Arabian Cyclone which allows him to perform multiple spinning kicks simultaneously.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StreetFighter/status/1676727664009179139?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The new character will also have features that will improve his mobility and ease of performing special moves. Making him quite adaptable to both new and seasoned players.

Advertisement

The latest recruit to the roster will also have a double jump ability called Arabian Skyhigh, confusing opponents about his landing positions. Rashid can also switch sides, which can disorient the opponent before performing a combo.

For Fighting Pass holders, Rashid will be playable from July 24, 2023, and will arrive with diverse exclusive items and collectibles. If you wish to soar to the skies with Rashid, the Fighting Pass would be the quickest way.

That is everything you need to learn about Rashid and his upcoming abilities. If you liked this article, check out our other gaming content by clicking here.