$2,400,000 Mansion Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Have Put Up for Sale in Las Vegas Remains Unsold Since 2021

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are one of the most popular couples in tennis, their fame extending far beyond the sport. However, they cannot seem to find buyers for a multi-million dollar mansion they have been trying to sell since 2021.

Advertisement

Graf and Agassi tied the knot on October 22, 2001, and have two children. While the WTA star retired in 1999, the American carried on playing until 2006. During the latter stages of his career, the couple resided in a luxurious mansion in Las Vegas, which they put up for sale three years ago.

The sprawling property is spread over a plot of 13,504 square feet, with a living area of 4,573 square feet. The outer space consists of a backyard lawn, swimming pool, and spa. It also includes an incredible private tennis court on which Agassi trained during his playing days. The two-storey villa, with tall ceilings, floods with natural sunlight and has a big balcony overlooking the yard.

Advertisement

Overall, the house has four bedrooms, including a private master room on the upper floor. Constructed in 1993, it is located on Spanish Heights Drive in the exclusive gated community of Spanish Hills Estates in Las Vegas. It also boasts three garage spaces and a massive fireplace.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf put this property up for sale in 2021 but it has still not gone off the market. It is currently listed as worth $2.47 million on Redfin.com and showings are underway. Meanwhile, the couple continue to reside not far away from this house.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf live in sprawling mansion with extended family

Agassi and Graf had their first child, a son, in 2001. A daughter followed two years later. They currently reside in a massive mansion in the exclusive community of Summerlin in Las Vegas. Graf’s mother and brother, along with his four children, also live in the same society. She revealed her family moved there soon after her (via Hello Magazine).

Andre Agassi spent his childhood in and around Las Vegas, which was one of the reasons he set base there post retirement. The house where he grew up and developed into the world-class player fans know him as was also on sale a few years ago. It has a small pool and a regulation tennis court, which Agassi’s father had installed to encourage him. The four-bedroom, 2,838 square feet house went up for sale for $725,000 (as per Review Journal).

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf own many homes and properties around Las Vegas, but live in a lavish 9,000-square-foot house in Summerlin. The latter is arguably the richest American tennis player, with an estimated net worth of $175 million. His increasingly luxurious homes over the years symbolise his rising riches over the years. Even after retiring, he continues to earn from sponsorships, royalties, and media appearances.