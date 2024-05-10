Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s Son Jaden Goes Viral With Baseball Practice Video: WATCH

Being the child of two superstar tennis players – Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf – isn’t easy. In trying to cope with all unrealistic expectations, most ‘star kids’ would succumb to pressure. But Jaden Agassi is doing a great job by making a name for himself away from the world of tennis.

In fact, Jaden Agassi is making the best use of the sporting genes he has got from Andre and Steffi, even though he has not followed in their footsteps entirely. Instead of pursuing tennis, the 22-year-old is making it big in college baseball.

Jaden Agassi, a member of the University of South Carolina Trojans team (USC Trojans), often posts videos of him pitching. Recently, an Instagram user named Tennis Legend reposted a clip from the youngster’s X account.

It was great to see all the support that the Pac-12 All-Conference player received for his decision to pick baseball over tennis.

Jaden Agassi on How His Parents Being Successful Athletes Has Helped Him

Jaden Agassi has a strong arm and that helps him throw the ball at 95 miles per hour consistently. So he is naturally indebted to his parents. Jaden also believes that he has got an incredible work ethic from them.

“One thing that’s really rubbed off on me is their work ethic,” Jaden said in 2020, per MLB. “It’s really a blessing to get taught that at such a young age. I truly appreciate how much it takes to be the best at something.” “I love baseball. I love the teammates, surviving and fighting with your brothers. Every game comes with a new set of challenges, and I really love figuring those out,” Jaden added.

The youngster’s passion for the sport along with the impressive skills that he possesses has fans almost certain that he will make a name for himself as an MLB pro in a matter of few years.