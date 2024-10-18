39-Year-Old Stan Wawrinka’s 2013 Tweet Goes Viral After Win Over Andrey Rublev

Stan Wawrinka turned back the clock, showcasing his vintage form in a surprising win over Andrey Rublev at the ATP 250 Stockholm tournament on Friday. Amidst this unexpected victory, an old tweet from the Swiss star, encouraging fans to never give up, has gone viral.

Wawrinka, who is ranked 217 in the world, defeated the 7th-ranked Rublev in the quarterfinals. The 7-6, 7-6 victory stunned everyone, showing that the three-time Grand Slam champion still has what it takes to defeat a top-10 player despite nearing 40 years of age.

In the aftermath of his win, a tweet he posted a decade ago quickly went viral. It featured the famous line from Irish novelist Samuel Beckett, advising how one should not give up even after failure.

“Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better. Samuel Beckett,” tweeted the Swiss player in March 2013.

Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better.

Samuel Beckett — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) March 14, 2013

These words perfectly fit Wawrinka’s current scenario. Despite facing challenges over a period of time, the 39-year-old never gave up. Instead, he rose from the ashes to defeat one of the best players in the world.

His rivals — Roger Federer and Andy Murray — have either retired or are on the verge of retirement, like Rafael Nadal. This highlights Wawrinka’s remarkable ability to achieve the unexpected at an age when other players have had to bid adieu to the sport.

What motivates Wawrinka to go on?

Commenting on his victory, the Swiss star explained that instead of giving in to his age, he fights it out on the court. He added that such matches motivate him to keep playing, and he was glad to have another game in the tournament now that he has entered the semifinal.

“I try to improve and enjoy what I am doing. The reason I keep going is to play matches like this, with so many people giving me good energy on the court, and I’m super happy to have the chance to play one more match tomorrow,” said the 39-year-old after the game.

Wawrinka will next face America’s Tommy Paul in the semifinal at 8:30 am EDT on Saturday. Having become the third oldest player to reach the semis on the ATP tour, the former world number three will once again aim to set an example in the last-four fixture. Win or lose, Wawrinka has already shown the tennis world that age cannot diminish his love for the game.