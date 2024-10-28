mobile app bar

Stan Wawrinka Forced to Delete Viral Reaction to Jannik Sinner’s ‘Money’ Post, Tennis Influencer Takes Dig at Italian

Karthik Raman
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Stan Wawrinka and Jannik Sinner

Stan Wawrinka (L) and Jannik Sinner (R)
Credits: © Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Jannik Sinner remained in the spotlight after claiming that his participation in the recent exhibition tournament in Riyadh was not motivated by money. The Italian won a whopping $6 million in prize money after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the Six Kings Slam final. However, his comment about “not playing for money” was met with disapproval from fans and a particular active tennis player.

Sinner stated that several factors influenced his decision to play in Riyadh. He reiterated that money is not his driving force, but rather his health and family come first. He told Eurosport:

“I don’t play for money. Of course, it’s a nice prize and everything. I went there because there were possibly the six best players in the world, and then you can measure yourself with them. Money is important, but not that much. I live a good life also without this money.”

Stan Wawrinka reacted to a video of the interview posted on X (formerly Twitter) with humor. The former World No.3 dropped a laughing emoji, which quickly went viral.

The 39-year-old may not be grabbing the spotlight with his performances anymore, but he is still a big name in the sport. Fans were understandably taken aback by how he responded to the current World No.1’s comments.

While some agreed with Wawrinka, others slammed the three-time Grand Slam winner for his response.

Wawrinka deleted the tweet shortly after. Some fans were left wondering what the reason for this decision could have been.

Novak Djokovic superfan believes abuse and threats forced Stan Wawrinka to delete tweet

Pavvy G, a Djokovic superfan, believes Wawrinka was pressured to remove the post and blames Sinner’s fans.

“Unfortunately Stan got some really bad abuse and threats by some of the Sinner fan base that I’ve been experiencing for simply putting out a. He was probably also pressured to delete the post which he has now done. This is how Tennis operates now, it’s sad and scary tbh,” he posted.

Pavvy G is a well-known critic of Sinner. He has been relentlessly targeting the Italian since his doping allegations first surfaced. He even tweeted about Sinner’s ongoing doping case on Sunday. Hence it comes as no surprise that the influencer has taken Wawrinka’s side in this matter.

At the moment, it’s hard to say why Wawrinka removed the post. It’s unclear whether he did it on his own or under pressure. Either way, it does not promote a positive image of tennis. If criticizing a fellow player is one thing, having to remove that post due to external pressure is quite another.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Karthik Raman

Karthik Raman

linkedin-icon

Karthik offers almost a decade of journalism expertise to his position as Editor at The SportsRush. He has extensive experience in print and digital media, having traveled to several locations and written on issues in a variety of fields. He is an editor who values brevity and directness, and he always takes into account the reader's perspective. When Karthik is not editing, he enjoys watching series and movies and is a die-hard Manchester United fan.

Share this article

Don’t miss these