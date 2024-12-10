4 Best Novak Djokovic Points of 2024 Ft. Passing Forehand vs Stefanos Tsitsipas at Paris Olympics

Even though Novak Djokovic has not won a Grand Slam this year, he can still consider the 2024 season a success thanks to his long-awaited Olympic gold medal triumph. He also entertained the crowd with several memorable moments, demonstrating his exceptional skill and athleticism even at age 37.

Djokovic’s passing forehand vs Tsitsipas (Olympics 2024)

Djokovic faced Stefanos Tsitsipas in what was expected to be a cracking quarter-final match at the Olympics in August. The Serb was on a roll, and at 5-3, he served for the set at 40-30. Tsitsipas was in command for a large part of the point.

However, what worked in favor of the Serb was that he received slow-speed shots. That helped him reach the ball and use his defensive skills to test Tsitsipas’ patience. When the Greek star stepped forward, the former World No.1 pulled off a cross-court passing forehand that was played to pinpoint accuracy, leaving Tsitsipas stranded in the middle of the court.

Djokovic won the first set with that incredible point, which was an 11-shot rally of the highest class, and his reaction said it all.

Djokovic pulls off a winner with an outrageous retrieve against Michelsen (Shanghai 2024)

Djokovic made it to the finals of the Shanghai Masters 2024 and, in the process, showed that he can still make the youngsters run for their money. Unfortunately for Alex Michelsen of the United States, he was at the receiving end of such a point.

After an incredible first-set tiebreak, which Djokovic won, the second set of the Round of 64 clash also had to be decided in a similar fashion. At 2-2, it was anybody’s game. Djokovic got an impressive, quick return on his serve, which made him play a slow, low backhand in the corner. The 20-year-old felt he had Djokovic on his drop and his passing shot after that.

However, Djokovic hung on and somehow managed to pull off a backhand retrieve with an incredible stretch. The Serb threw his arms in the air as the crowd erupted in a loud cheer.

Djokovic wins a near-impossible point against Fearnley (Wimbledon 2024)

Djokovic had a stern test against Great Britain’s Jake Fearnley in the Round of 64 at Wimbledon. Although he won the first two sets, the competitiveness of the match went beyond the scoreline.

In the third set, at 4-4, Fearnley was serving at 15-30 and came up with a rocket-like serve. Remarkably, Djokovic managed to return it with a defensive backhand.

But in a brilliant moment of anticipation, Djokovic moved to his forehand quickly, knowing that Fearnley’s direction for the winner was on that side. As a result, the Serb responded with a lob, forcing Fearnley to run behind and play a backhand, which only made it to the net.

When Djokovic gave a flying kiss to Kyrgios with incredible passing shot (Australian Open 2024)

Despite failing to defend his Australian Open title in 2024, Djokovic played what was arguably one of the points of the tournament. In the quarterfinals against Taylor Fritz, the first set went into a tiebreak.

With Djokovic serving at 5-1, the rally was quite intense, as it involved some powerful baseline shots from both players. The Serb dictated the rally, and Fritz played along, reacting well. Djokovic suddenly opted to change the pace by surprising Fritz with a drop shot using his slice to good effect. Fritz needed to react quickly to reach it.

However, Djokovic anticipated Fritz’s baseline backhand and was almost in position to pull off an incredible crosscourt backhand of his own to clinch the point. He then lightheartedly blew a kiss to Nick Kyrgios, his 2022 Wimbledon final opponent and now good friend, who was commentating for Eurosport on the match.