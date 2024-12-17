mobile app bar

Nick Kyrgios Roasts Fan Who Accused Him of Hypocrisy for Playing with Doping-Tainted Simona Halep

Jannik Sinner (L) and Nick Kyrgios (R). Image Credits: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Nick Kyrgios, who has a reputation for stirring the pot, did just that while responding to a fan question. He dismissed the idea of teaming up with Jannik Sinner in doubles, writing on his Instagram Stories, “I only play with CLEAN players”. It was not well received by everyone, as a user called him out for his apparent hypocrisy.

Given that Kyrgios has been openly criticizing Sinner since his doping allegations first surfaced, his refusal to play alongside him was predictable. Still, X user @Gosia_CzBradf reminded fans that the Canberra native will be teaming up with Simona Halep at the upcoming World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi. Halep was suspended in the past for testing positive for a banned substance.

But Kyrgios was quick to respond to the user. He claimed that Halep had already faced consequences because of her actions, unlike Sinner.

“Uh she dealt with the consequences lol – unlike sinner who has been able to play the whole time,” Kyrgios commented.

There is merit in Nick’s argument. Halep was penalized for it and served a nine-month ban.

In addition, Kyrgios recently expressed his opinion that players should be allowed to use recreational drugs.

Kyrgios reveals his opinions on recreational drugs

Nick Kyrgios made several bold comments regarding drugs – banned substances and recreational – during his recent appearance on the Nothing Major Podcast.

In his chat with the panel, Kyrgios responded to a Sam Querrey question, saying, “Absolutely, absolutely (recreational drugs should be fine in tennis).”

Fans can witness the unpredictable yet entertaining Kyrgios in action soon. He is set to return from his lengthy absence during the upcoming Australian swing.

