4 Top Aryna Sabalenka Points From 2024 Season Ft. Stunning Drop Shot vs Barbora Krejcikova

Sep 7, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Jessica Pegula (USA) in the women’s singles final on day thirteen of the 2024 U.S. Open. Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Aryna Sabalenka had a memorable 2024 season, finishing as the year-end World No.1 in the WTA rankings and winning two Grand Slams for the first time in a single year. With her gritty style of play, Sabalenka’s ball-striking ability is unmatched on the Tour currently.

Some of her performances this season have been truly breathtaking. As we reflect on her most memorable moments, here are the top four highlights that proved her status as a superstar in the sport.

Sabalenka’s backward running forehand vs Hon (US Open 2024)

Sabalenka started her US Open campaign with a victory over Australia’s Priscilla Hon in the first round, 6-3, 6-3. Even though the Belarusian won the match in straight sets, it was anything but easy. She had to fight hard to win many points because Hon was determined to take her on from the baseline.

In one of those points, leading 3-2, 15-0 in the first set, Sabalenka came up with a decent serve. But Hon responded with a rather feeble return from the backhand. Seeing that, the World No. 1 ran to the net immediately and smashed a powerful backhand onto the center of the court.

However, Hon managed to return it with a good forehand, forcing Sabalenka to volley. After that, the Australian qualifier played a one-handed backhand lob, which on any other day would have ended in her favor.

But not against Sabalenka. She ran backwards and turned around quickly to hit a brilliant cross-court forehand to which Hon had no answer.

Sabalenka shocks Krejcikova with stunning drop shot (Australian Open 2024)

Sabalenka is known for her powerful forehands and a punchy baseline game. But Barbora Krejcikova got to witness another side of the three-time Grand Slam champion during their Australian Open quarter-final match.

In the first set, the 2023 Australian Open champion was up a break, leading 3-1. Krejcikova served, and the duo predominantly played a rally of backhands. It seemed as if both were playing mind games with each other as to who would blink first.

As the rally entered the 13th shot, Sabalenka stunned Krejcikova with a perfectly executed backhand drop shot, winning the rally out of nowhere. Sabalenka eventually won 6-2, 6-3, and went on to defend her title.

Sabalenka won a crucial point with her defensive skills vs Pegula (US Open 2024)

Sabalenka took on local favorite Jessica Pegula in the US Open 2024 final. The Belarusian won the first set 7-5 and was leading 3-2 in the second.

Pegula, keen to stay alive in the final, pulled off a great serve, but Sabalenka managed to come up with a decent return. What started out as a rally of forehands quickly turned into a duel of backhands. So much so that Pegula, who had been primarily playing cross-court shots until then, decided to go down the line with two backhands in a row.

These shots tested Sabalenka’s defensive skills, but she did well to keep the ball in play. The rally ended at the 20th shot when Pegula missed out on a forehand.

Sabalenka’s incredible net play vs Siniakova (Wuhan Open 2024)

Sabalenka can be quite effective on the net, largely due to her aggressive ball-striking ability. In her second-round match against Katerina Siniakova at the Wuhan Open this year, the crowd got to see it firsthand.

At 2-2 in the first set, Sabalenka was on serve. Siniakova decided to attack the third shot of their rally, going for a drop shot. This forced Sabalenka to come to the net and respond with a drop of her own.

The feisty Siniakova attacked with a powerful forehand down the line. In a brilliant display of reflexes, Sabalenka produced a jumping one-handed volley from the backhand.

While Siniakova responded to that by trying to go cross-court with a forehand, Sabalenka stretched quickly to the other side and produced a remarkable forehand volley, leaving the crowd stunned. Sabalenka went on to win the match 6-4, 6-4, and eventually the title in Wuhan.