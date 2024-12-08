4 Tennis Stars Who Attended the Abu Dhabi GP Ft. Aryna Sabalenka

Sep 5, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates her victory over Emma Navarro of the United States on day eleven of the U.S. Open. Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Ferrari and McLaren were in contention to win the F1 Constructor’s Championship, entering the final race of the season. Naturally, the most popular celebrities made their way to the paddock in Abu Dhabi to catch this championship-deciding showdown. The tennis world also had great representation as the biggest players, including Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner, witnessed Lando Norris pull off a masterclass.

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka’s newfound passion for motorsports doesn’t come as a surprise. Her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis competed in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge and the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

Not to mention that Sabalenka already made her way to a Grand Prix earlier this season. During her trip to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Sabalenka hung out with the Haas team.

However, on Sunday, the World No.1 was hosted by the Alpine team in Abu Dhabi. As a social media enthusiast, the Belarusian also got members of the team to dance to “The Ketchup Song” and posted the wholesome video on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@alpinef1team)

Jannik Sinner

Sinner was given the massive honor of waving the chequered flag at the end of Lap 58. Before fulfilling this task, the two-time Grand Slam winner was able to meet with Max Verstappen, who won this season’s drivers’ championship and took a lap around the Yas Marina Circuit with Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari.

Hey Jannik! World No. 1 ranked tennis star @janniksin joins us for the season finale in Abu Dhabi! #F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/HJtAfSQcn3 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 8, 2024

The San Candido native was also spotted in the Italy-based team’s garage. His presence seemed to bring good fortune, as both their drivers – Carlos Sainz Jr. and Leclerc – secured podium finishes in an action-packed race.

Paula Badosa

It is evident from her social media activities that Paula Badosa has spent her past few days in Abu Dhabi. So, it wasn’t surprising to see the Spaniard join her peers to witness the battle.

Badosa, who is often seen driving an Aston Martin with her partner Stefanos Tsitsipas, was part of the same team’s garage and even clicked a photo with F1 legend Fernando Alonso before the race.

“Living life in the fast lane ️✨ Thrills, speed, and the roar of engines – F1, you’ve got my heart! ” pic.twitter.com/c1BLZePI2N — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa) December 8, 2024

Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov was spotted at the McLaren garage. He also crossed paths with American actress Eva Longoria during his visit to the race.

Eva Longoria and Grigor Dimitrov! pic.twitter.com/C7wvUiAS7o — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) December 8, 2024

The 33-year-old couldn’t have picked a better garage to support since McLaren clinched the Constructor’s Championship, thanks to Lando Norris’ brilliance, marking their first title win since 1998.