4 Top Carlos Alcaraz Points From 2024 Season Ft. Running Lob vs Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells

Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reacts after a point in the men’s singles gold medal match against Novak Djokovic during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Carlos Alcaraz has had a season to remember in 2024, clinching two Grand Slams and an Olympic silver medal. Aside from the trophies, the 21-year-old has earned the reputation of being one of the most entertaining players on the court. Throughout the year, he dazzled the crowd with outrageous points, none more so than the lob-on-the-run shot against Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz hits a lob on the run vs Medvedev (Indian Wells 2024)

Alcaraz is a master of reacting quickly to his opponent’s moves on the court, and he is often 2-3 steps ahead of them. Medvedev experienced just that in the Indian Wells Masters 2024 final.

The first set went into a tiebreak, and both the players were battling it out at 4-4. At a crunch point, Medvedev went all-out attack, which began with an exceptional serve and a subsequent drop shot. Seeing Alcaraz at the net, Medvedev lofted the ball, which caught the Spaniard by surprise as he could not execute a smash despite jumping for it.

However, Alcaraz ran backward and somehow reached for the ball, turning around to complete an incredible lob of his own. In return, Medvedev hit a less powerful smash, but in the process, it helped Alcaraz recover and regain his position on the court. The duo then played back and forth with Medvedev being on the net and Alcaraz on the baseline. Eventually, Alcaraz beat Medvedev with a forehand passing shot down the line, which made the crowd roar loudly.

Alcaraz’s diving volley vs Humbert (Wimbledon 2024)

Alcaraz was given a mini scare in his Round of 16 match at Wimbledon 2024 by Frenchman Ugo Humbert. Although Alcaraz won the first two sets convincingly, 6-3, 6-4, he lost the third one 1-6. So the Spaniard had to regain his composure and momentum quickly against a resurgent Humbert.

Being 1-0 up in the fourth set, Alcaraz came up with a good serve, and Humbert did well to return it. Unfortunately for him, the ball touched the net, which reduced the pace of his return. Alcaraz used that to his advantage to approach the net while slamming a pacy forehand. The left-handed Humbert nearly did a Rafael Nadal by attempting an on-the-run passing forehand.

However, the Spaniard managed to make the most of his reflexes to dive and pull off a stunning volley. Eventually, Alcaraz won the fourth set 7-5 to secure the win.

Alcaraz’s passing shot vs Draper (Queen’s 2024)

Alcaraz may have lost to Jack Draper at Queen’s 2024, but not before pulling off a magical point in the first set. Leading at 5-4, Draper came up with an impressive serve on Alcaraz’s backhand.

To the Spaniard’s credit, he responded with a defensive return. It was Draper’s point to lose, as he could have hit that ball anywhere on the court. But he chose to smash it towards Alcaraz’s forehand.

In what was a brilliant mix of anticipation and reflexes, the Spanish youngster ran to his right and came up with a passing forehand, which stunned Draper and the crowd.

Alcaraz wins battle of drops vs Djokovic (Olympics 2024)

It is never easy to beat Novak Djokovic in drop shots. But the four-time Grand Slam winner gave the Serb a taste of his own medicine at the 2024 Olympic gold medal match in Paris.

Alcaraz was trying hard to get back into the match after losing the first-set tiebreak. At 2-2 in the second set, he decided to go for the drop the moment Djokovic successfully returned his serve. In return, Djokovic played a drop of his own towards Alcaraz’s forehand.

However, in a brilliant display of agility and skill, the World No.3 stretched hard enough to play a cross-court drop that left Djokovic astounded.