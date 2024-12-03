“Andy Murray Doesn’t Know Anything About Training”: Daniil Medvedev’s Coach Reacts To Novak Djokovic’s Shock Decision

Jun 5, 2016; Paris, France; Novak Djokovic (SRB) (L) and Andy Murray (GBR) pose with their trophies at the presentation on day 15 of the 2016 French Open. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

While it’s not common for tennis coaches to talk about each other, Daniil Medvedev’s coach, Gilles Cervera, is an exception in that regard. He had quite a reaction to Novak Djokovic appointing Andy Murray as a part of his team for the Australian Open 2025. While the tennis world is excited about this reunion, Cervera has his doubts.

In an interview with Italian publication OA Sport, Cervera began by claiming that he wasn’t surprised at all with Murray agreeing to become Djokovic’s coach. This is due to his belief that the 2-time Olympic gold medal winner is not the kind of person who would sit around for 2-3 months after retirement with nothing major on his plate.

However, Cervera mentioned that the main drawback of having Murray as coach is that he has no prior experience in it whatsoever. According to the Frenchman, who has made Medvedev a Grand Slam champion in a competitive era, a coach should have a proper training methodology to start with. He possibly meant that this methodology is different from what a player comes up with.

Cervera feels that Djokovic is at a disadvantage because Murray will have to learn on the job, and that too very quickly from scratch. What could work in the Serb’s favor, though, is the unpredictability of the partnership, as rivals might not be able to work out their plans.

“He doesn’t have what you could call, a training methodology. Andy (Murray) knows nothing about training, which means he will have to learn it on the fly. That’s not the reason why Novak (Djokovic) wants to work with him.”

Medvedev’s coach (Cervara) criticizes Djokovic (WTF‼️): ‘Murray knows nothing about training’ To report that Cervara even dared ‘criticize’ the GOAT, Djokovic, shows their motives. Another show of disrespect from Italian @OA_Sport ️ What Cervara said:https://t.co/h6so4614gC pic.twitter.com/1UVWZHywCK — C Kristjánsdóttir ● (@CristinaNcl) December 2, 2024

Since the 2025 season allows for on-court coaching, Murray, who was a master tactician and ‘taskmaster’ during his playing days, could be a great help to Djokovic.

While Cervera is 50-50 about the chances of this partnership being successful, 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick is more confident.

Big Murray fan Roddick defends Djokovic picking 2-time Wimbledon champion as coach

In an episode of his podcast ‘Served with Andy Roddick’, the former American player lauded Murray by claiming that the Brit has the highest ‘tennis IQ’ that he has seen. This is some claim, especially considering that Murray has only won three Grand Slams compared to some of his rivals who have won many more.

“I think Murray might have the highest tennis IQ that I’ve seen and been around. He competed with these kinds of superheroes without the biggest shot on the court without being the fastest one of them, still moves great, but plays well for extended positions. He’s a master of nuance.” It just makes sense pic.twitter.com/KtJxFzieeu — Served with Andy Roddick (@Served_Podcast) November 30, 2024

Roddick believes that Murray’s difficulties, especially in the last five years of his career, have made him a stronger and better person. That could help shape his coaching and relate to the fact that Djokovic is possibly in the ending phase of his career.

There have been former World No.1s who have gone on to become successful coaches, such as Carlos Moya, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Andre Agassi, and Goran Ivanisevic. The last two names guided Djokovic to Grand Slam victories in the past. Murray wouldn’t mind joining such an illustrious list at the Australian Open 2025.