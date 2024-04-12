5 Hottest Pictures of Model and Holger Rune’s Sister Alma Rune That Make Her Denmark’s Most Eligible Bacherolette

Holger Rune has been carrying the hopes of Denmark for some years now on the ATP Tour. But he is not the only popular member of his family. His sister, Alma Rune is a social media sensation across the globe, working for Scoop Models currently. According to her Instagram handle, she has been part of multiple fashion events around the world.

Alma has garnered 43.7k followers on Instagram and regularly updates her fans with her photoshoots. Over the past few months, the 25-year-old has captivated the attention of fans through her Instagram posts.

The 25-year-old Alma has been one of the biggest supporters of Rune and sometimes travels with her little brother on the tour. Her posts and pictures had gone viral when she was in the stadium during the 2022 French Open.

Alma was seen cheering and motivating her brother from the spectator stands. Her support helped him beat Stefanos Tsistsipas in the fourth round at Roland Garros in 2022.

Holger Rune getting stronger on tour with his support system in the family

Rune has maintained a steady progression in his career on the ATP Tour. It has been possible due to his support system in the family. The 20-year-old spends quality time with his sister. He always encourages her by commenting on her Instagram posts.

The siblings used to play tennis and chess with each other while growing up. Alma even describes Rune as lazy and says that he loved eating cake.

While Alma is busy with her modeling career, Rune’s mother travels with him throughout the year. Aneke Rune revealed that Alma was initially better than Rune in tennis. She said that Rune was always active while on the court.

Aneke is proud of what her son has achieved at such a young age and believes he is destined for more. The World No.7 and Aneke were seen in the second season of the Netflix show Break Point. She talked about the determination of her son while he was growing up.

Rune had always given his 100 percent while working towards a goal. He made it to the quarterfinals in both the men’s singles and men’s doubles categories of the Monte Carlo Masters. The Dane is considered to be one of the favorites in the clay swing as well as the Olympic Games in Paris later this year.