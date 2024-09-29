Holger Rune Reveals When He Shot Viral ‘Call of Kings’ Ad With Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal

The teaser for the 6 Kings Slam has become a massive hit, and the promotional video has already gone viral on social media. Tennis enthusiasts have been sharing and commenting on the video in huge numbers, and Dutch player Holger Rune is the latest to react.

Six of the top tennis players in the world will compete in the 6 Kings Slam, an exhibition tennis tournament, in Saudi Arabia from October 16 to October 18.

The teaser features all six players – Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, and Holger Rune. The astonishing video depicts them in different avatars at various locations, leaving the fans astonished.

However, it was not just the fans who fell prey to the teaser’s charm. First, it was Alcaraz who shared the video on his Instagram stories, and then it was the turn of Danish player Holger Rune.

“Best promotion video for an exhibition event that I have ever seen,” wrote Rune in his tweet.

We were participating in the shooting the week before Monte Carlo tournament . The Final Cut here is amazing to watch — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) September 28, 2024

A fan then replied to the Dutchman, asking if he was involved in the film’s shooting or if it was a computer-generated video. Rune revealed that the players had indeed shot for the teaser a week before the Monte-Carlo Masters this year.

The advertisement features all six players exchanging the gold tennis ball back and forth. Alcaraz, who begins the ball’s journey, is seen standing on a glass tennis court in iron armor, while Sinner is shown as a Roman king. Rune is depicted as a warrior sailor, and Medvedev can be seen riding on a wolf.

Nadal emerges from a clay statue and passes the ball to Djokovic, the final participant. The Serb can be seen meditating in the middle of snow-clad mountains surrounded by wolves.

He sends the ball towards a fire-lit tennis court with a throne in front of it, where all six players are standing.

According to reports, the 6 Kings Slam will pay each player a staggering $1.5 million, with the winner potentially earning $6 million.