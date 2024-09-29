mobile app bar

Holger Rune Reveals When He Shot Viral ‘Call of Kings’ Ad With Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal

Nandini Rikhee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Taylor Fritz Joins Jannik Sinner in Rare List of Players After Losing to Holger Rune at Indian Wells 2024

Holger Rune, Image Credits: © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The teaser for the 6 Kings Slam has become a massive hit, and the promotional video has already gone viral on social media. Tennis enthusiasts have been sharing and commenting on the video in huge numbers, and Dutch player Holger Rune is the latest to react.

Six of the top tennis players in the world will compete in the 6 Kings Slam, an exhibition tennis tournament, in Saudi Arabia from October 16 to October 18.

The teaser features all six players – Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, and Holger Rune. The astonishing video depicts them in different avatars at various locations, leaving the fans astonished.

However, it was not just the fans who fell prey to the teaser’s charm. First, it was Alcaraz who shared the video on his Instagram stories, and then it was the turn of Danish player Holger Rune.

“Best promotion video for an exhibition event that I have ever seen,” wrote Rune in his tweet.

A fan then replied to the Dutchman, asking if he was involved in the film’s shooting or if it was a computer-generated video. Rune revealed that the players had indeed shot for the teaser a week before the Monte-Carlo Masters this year.

“We were participating in the shooting the week before Monte Carlo tournament. The Final Cut here is amazing to watch,” replied the world number 14.

The advertisement features all six players exchanging the gold tennis ball back and forth. Alcaraz, who begins the ball’s journey, is seen standing on a glass tennis court in iron armor, while Sinner is shown as a Roman king. Rune is depicted as a warrior sailor, and Medvedev can be seen riding on a wolf.

Nadal emerges from a clay statue and passes the ball to Djokovic, the final participant. The Serb can be seen meditating in the middle of snow-clad mountains surrounded by wolves.

He sends the ball towards a fire-lit tennis court with a throne in front of it, where all six players are standing.

According to reports, the 6 Kings Slam will pay each player a staggering $1.5 million, with the winner potentially earning $6 million.

About the author

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee is a Tennis writer for The SportsRush. Having done her bachelors in Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College for women, Nandini has been working in the field of sports journalism for around 3 years now. During the course of this time, she got the opportunity to cover some major sports events and tournaments like the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc. She grew up watching Roger Federer hit his iconic backhand and Rafael Nadal his classic forehand. Being a Tennis enthusiast, working for this sport is a matter of delight for her as it helps her enjoy and love the work.

Read more from Nandini Rikhee

Share this article

Don’t miss these