5 Tennis Players Who Are Big Taylor Swift Fans Ft. Serena Williams

Taylor Swift took the sporting world by storm soon after her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce was made official. The pop star became equally popular in the tennis community during her visit to catch the Jannik Sinner vs. Taylor Fritz US Open 2024 final.

The multiple-time Grammy winner’s memorable appearance at Flushing Meadows hugely benefited her. She was able to attract several esteemed figures from the ATP and WTA and convert them into “Swifties.” Serena Williams is the most notable example of someone who has attended Swift’s “Eras Tour” since the Grand Slam concluded.

Here are five of the most prominent former and current tennis players who are huge fans of the American singer.

Serena Williams

Every Serena Williams supporter is aware that she considers herself the biggest Green Day fan. But she switched genres of music from rock to pop when attending Swift’s latest concert in Miami. The 23-time Grand Slam winner also posted an Instagram reel, documenting her experience at the Hard Rock Stadium.

“Oh, just a causal Swiftie over here (maybe not so causal),” Serena wrote as her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared more pictures from this family trip to the concert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian)

Williams might not have gotten the privilege to be on the stage as she once did in Swift’s 1989 World Tour (named after her birth year) in 2015. But from what the social media posts suggest, the WTA legend had an unforgettable night in South Florida.

Roger Federer

The entire tennis world had their undivided attention on the action happening in SW19 earlier in mid-July. But Roger Federer seemed to be exploring new interests as the grass-court surface Grand Slam was reaching its tail end.

At one point in his documentary titled “Federer: Twelve Final Days,” the Swiss maestro disclosed his plans to attend Swift’s concert whenever he got the opportunity.

“This summer Taylor Swift is coming to Switzerland so of course we’ll go,” Federer said.

The entire Federer family were present at Swift’s concert in Zurich. The 20-time Grand Slam winner even shared photos and videos from this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Apart from indulging in the Swifties’ tradition of exchanging friendship bracelets, he even got the opportunity to click a photo with the superstar of the night.

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is perhaps the biggest T-Swift fan in the tennis community. She’s previously gone viral on the internet for reviewing Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” album.

“I like it. I would say there are, like, seven songs that I really like. I made a playlist of all of them. I know Taylor wouldn’t approve of me listening to only some of them, but I have my picks,” Swiatek said during the Rome Open 2024.

The Polish star’s biggest dream came true when she attended a Swift concert in mid-June. She admitted to crying multiple times during the Liverpool show and also revealed that the pop star had written her a congratulatory letter. Many presume that the timing of the events could signify that Swift was lauding the former World No.1 for winning the French Open 2024.

Rafael Nadal

Judging from his aggressive style of play, one might assume that Rafael Nadal is a huge heavy metal/rock fan. But the Spaniard busted this myth in an interview, claiming to be a fan of all genres.

“I can listen opera, I can listen classic music, pop, rock,” Nadal said.

Rafa hasn’t explicitly spoken about his admiration for Swift, nor has he attended any of her concerts… that we know of. But he has often used Swift’s “Ready For It?” as his choice for the background song of multiple Instagram Reels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

Sadly, Swift’s concerts in Madrid were on the same dates as the French Open 2024. Maybe Rafa will be lucky enough to catch the concert the next time that she’s in Spain.

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova is another individual on this list who has not attended any Taylor Swift concerts. But Navratilova has often acknowledged the star and even defended the latter from critics.

Swift was attacked by a reporter for being a bad role model to young girls across the globe. Newsweek’s John Mac Ghilonn justified his take by claiming that she was “childless” and “unmarried” at 34 years of age.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner was one of the most prominent names to clap back at the author.

“A massive pile of misogynistic bull (sh*t). This guy should be ashamed of himself and I can’t believe he writes for Newsweek…and they printed it. I mean,” she wrote.

Those words from the retired legend resonated with Swift fans, who praised her for standing up for their icon.