Jannik Sinner Gets Massive Praise From Martina Navratilova Seven Weeks After Slamming WADA in Viral Tweet

The tennis world witnessed Jannik Sinner record one of the most impressive seasons in ATP history. Sinner concluded the campaign with a 92.4% win rate, lifted two Grand Slam trophies, went undefeated in the ATP Finals, defending his Davis Cup title, and finished the year as the #1 rank by clearing #2 Alexander Zverev by almost 3,200 points.

This memorable campaign is accomplished enough to be compared to Roger Federer’s iconic 2005 season and has also resulted in lofty praises from numerous members of the tennis community. A few esteemed personalities, such as Andy Roddick and Patrick Mouratoglou, have been comparing the San Candido native’s game with some all-time greats such as Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi, and Federer.

Martina Navratilova is one such individual to congratulate the 23-year-old for a spectacular season. But, she didn’t laud the youngster by comparing certain aspects of his game to others. Instead, the 18-time Grand Slam winner simply claimed that Sinner set the bar too high for even himself to replicate in the coming years.

Navratilova wrote on X, “What a year for Jannik Sinner- will be hard to equal or top this, it’s a very high bar:)”

Navratilova isn’t wrong. Sinner’s 2024 season is the ninth-best performance, win percentage-wise, in ATP history. Even for him to match the success that he witnessed this year, he will be required to maintain this unimaginable level of dominance.

Before this social media activity, the WTA legend has never spoken about Sinner’s historic campaign. But Navratilova has a soft corner for the youngster when she expressed her dissatisfaction with WADA’s decision to appeal the ITIA’s ruling regarding Sinner’s doping incident.

Navratilova’s take on the WADA shows that despite being an integral part of the tennis ecosystem till date, she has no faith in the topmost authority on doping. WADA has challenged the CAS’ verdict of Sinner escaping any ban. Alongside the likes of Andy Roddick and Rafael Nadal, Navratilova too has given the benefit of doubt to Sinner.

Navratilova hasn’t gone viral just for her comments on Sinner’s mighty impressive 2024 season and the WADA. The Czech-American legend also made it to the headlines in recent times for her heartwarming statement following Nadal’s farewell match.

Navratilova congratulates Nadal for a successful career

Martina Navratilova has always shown her appreciation for Rafael Nadal. She has congratulated the Spaniard for achieving numerous milestones at different stages of his career. Hence, it was safe to assume that she was going to dish out praise after Nadal’s farewell match.

Following Nadal’s loss against Botic Van De Zandschulp in the Spain-Netherlands Davis Cup quarterfinal tie, Navratilova had a wholesome message dedicated to the 22-time Grand Slam winner. According to her statement, there could never be another player quite like Nadal.

“When they made Rafa, they threw away the mold… Chapeau in every direction, Champ!”

At age 68, Navratilova remains connected to the sport and stays active on social media. Her passion ensures that we can look forward to her insights and support for the game for a long time.