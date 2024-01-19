Alex de Minaur ‘Revenge Against Italy’ Comment Set to Fire Up Flavio Cobolli in 3rd Round Australian Open 2024 Clash

Home favorite Alex de Minaur cruised through to the third round of the Australian Open with a straight sets win against Matteo Arnaldi recently. The Aussie won the match 6-3, 6-0, 6-3 to ease into his fifth consecutive third round at the Australian Open. However, de Minaur’s post match comments about ‘revenge’ stole the headlines.

Advertisement

Alex de Minaur was a part of the Australian Open Davis Cup team that lost to Italy in the final. Although the match was played at the end of last year, the result is clearly hurting the young Aussie. After defeating the Italian Matteo Arnaldi, de Minaur mentioned that this win felt like a revenge against Italy.

The Australian team fought hard at the Davis Cup, but were beaten by the Jannik Sinner-powered Italian team. Alex de Minaur admitted that he was heartbroken after the loss but felt a sense of revenge after his win against Arnaldi. The Aussie star further hoped to be back in the Davis Cup final again this year.

Advertisement

“It’s no secret it was heartbreaking at the end of the year, losing to Italy in the Davis Cup final. But I told the boys we’re going to be back there, we’re going to get another chance and today was a little bit of revenge for Australia and I’m happy to be in the next round.”

Now, Alex de Minaur is set to face another Italian, Flavio Cobolli in the third round. The Australian’s comments about revenge is sure to fire up the Italian and fans are excited about a fiery clash not before Friday 3 AM EST at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne. Both players are sure to play with an extra motivation as they look to fight for a place in the next round.

Alex de Minaur and his impressive start to the season

Alex de Minaur is one of the most in-form players on the ATP Tour. The Aussie has enjoyed great form in 2024 as he is set to challenge for his home slam. De Minaur has even broken into the top 10 world rankings for the first time. Also, the 24-year-old has registered some big wins against the top seeds in the last few matches.

At the start of the year, De Minaur defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4 at the United Cup. The Aussie star ended the Serbian’s 43- match winning streak to give Australia a lead against Serbia, which proved to be a match-winning one. De Minaur then followed it up with positive results against Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz. He also beat Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match prior to the tournament.