All About Frances Tiafoe’s $1.15 Million Luxurious Country Club House in Orlando

Frances Tiafoe had an incredible US Open 2024 campaign in which the focus was back on him on achieving the American dream in tennis. But have you ever wondered where’s the 26-year old based in and how much has he earned so far? Here’s all you need to know.

The World No.16 bought a home at the Boca Woods Country Club in Orlando, Florida in January 2023. Interestingly, when Tiafoe’s family shifted to the United States in his childhood from Sierra Leone, they zeroed down on Orlando as their residence. So it shows the loyalty Tiafoe has to the place.

As per Realtor.com, Tiafoe spent around $1,155,000 on a 3-bedroom house, which is well-equipped with an in-house office, a family room, a kitchen, and a dining area. The exterior is built beautifully with a swimming room, and cabana and gives a scenic view of the golf course of the country club.

Tiafoe’s partner Ayan Broomfield also resides here as the two have been in a relationship for the last 9 years. They started dating in the year 2015, making their relationship public in 2018, and are still very tight. Ayan and Tiafoe share a combined net worth of $10 million, out of which Tiafoe’s net worth is an estimated $8 million.

As stated by ATP on their website, Tiafoe has earned around $11,759,166 as prize money so far, in both singles and doubles events combined. Other than the prize money, the main source of his income is the brand endorsements he has bagged.

He is the global brand ambassador for the Vodka brand Grey Goose, whose Honey Deuce drink is also the official drink of the US Open. He is associated with other brands as well, like Nike, Stella Artois, Cadillac, and Yonex, among others.

Tiafoe rose to prominence when he beat none other than the Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16 clash at the US Open in 2022. Ever since that campaign, the 26-year-old became set a high bar and the expectations of fans from him also increased. However, he hasn’t won a Grand Slam title yet but he is the youngest American after Andy Roddick, in 2002 to win an ATP title.