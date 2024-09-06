Frances Tiafoe’s Goofy Video With Girlfriend Ayan Broomfield on US Open Sidelines Goes Viral

Frances Tiafoe is ready to face off against fellow American Taylor Fritz to book his place in the US Open 2024 final. While a lot is riding on Tiafoe because of the pressure of doing well on-court and his off-court commitments, he has shown that love is always first for him in a recent Instagram video.

Tiafoe’s girlfriend and former Canadian tennis player, Ayan Broomfield took to Instagram to post a video in which she was trying to tease him. But Tiafoe responded to that brilliantly by trying to shut her up in a playful, loving manner by holding her from behind.

Broomfield was vibing on the song TGIF by GloRilla, while Tiafoe was apparently busy doing some chores in the background. However, as soon as the Canadian was about to sing the lyrics referring to him, the American tennis player tried to stop her from singing the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by a y a n b r o o m f i e l d (@ayan.broomfield)

The video clearly showed how much the two enjoy each other’s company and they are a fun riot together. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple’s stunning chemistry and the comments section filled up with adorable messages for them, including one from co-incidentally, Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle.

Fans are in awe of Tiafoe and his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield’s latest video pic.twitter.com/gVYIjkk8r6 — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) September 5, 2024

Tiafoe and Broomfield have been together for almost 9 years now as the two started dating in September 2015. They decided to make their relationship official after 3 years of being in it and Tiafoe took to his Instagram to post a picture with the Canadian on 2018 Valentine’s Day. The couple often post each other on their social media, not keeping their feelings towards each other secret anymore.

Broomfield has been a singles and doubles tennis player, who had remarkable success while playing tennis in the United States at the collegiate level. At the same time, she is a social content creator and has around 82.7k Instagram followers.

Other than creating beauty and fashion content, she uses social media to endorse various products and brands like Wilson and Inn’s Beauty among others.

Broomfield also runs the Ayan Broomfield Foundation and has organized various activation programs for the underprivileged through the organization. Her net worth is estimated to be $2 million, which she has earned through prize money and brand associations and events. Tiafoe’s net worth, on the other hand, is estimated to be around $8 million, taking the couple’s combined net worth to $10 million.

The couple’s net worth would have not only probably increased during this US Open thanks to Tiafoe’s run, but could skyrocket if he wins it. For that, he will have to battle Fritz first in a semi-final of the ages on Friday, September 6, 7:00 pm ET at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Fans in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN+ and FuboTV.