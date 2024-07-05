Americans at Wimbledon 2024 So Far: Gauff, Fritz Among 8 Names Who Stand Strong At SW19

Ever since the era of the Williams sisters came to an end, Americans have been in search of their next star who can make it big at Wimbledon 2024 and lift the Grand Slam title. Coco Gauff seems to have the best chance at present. However, with six more players who are still alive in the competition across the women’s and men’s singles events, multiple stars will be expected to make deeper runs at SW19.

Many American players such as Marcos Giron, Sebastian Korda, Chris Eubanks, Jessica Pegula and Katie Volynets were knocked out in the earlier rounds.

Luckily, there are still many talented players capable enough to contend for the title.

Coco Gauff

With Aryna Sabalenka withdrawing from the tournament before it commenced, Coco Gauff was promoted as the No.2 seed. This means that Gauff won’t face her biggest nemesis and the top seed, Iga Swiatek before the finals.

Apart from the draw being in Gauff’s favor, she has played exceptional tennis by dropped merely three games in her first two matches. Gauff will take on the unseeded Brit Sonay Kartal in the third round at Court No.1 on Friday not before 12.05 PM EST. The US Open 2023 champion is the favorite to go into the Round of 16 again.

In the women’s doubles event as well, Coco Gauff is aiming to win the title with her teammate, Jessica Pegula.

Taylor Fritz

Fritz is the American man of the moment at Wimbledon 2024. His ‘revenge handshake’ on the net with his second round opponent, Arthur Rinderknech is still doing the rounds on the internet. Fritz beat the Frenchman, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 and had the last laugh after Rinderknech took shots at the American No.1 for his apparent ‘tantrums’ during their French Open 2023 match.

Before that, Fritz won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round against Christopher O’Connell. The American will back himself to beat Alejandro Tabilo in the third round, but is likely to be tested.

Tommy Paul

As compared to Fritz, Paul has not looked at his best at the Wimbledon 2024 so far. It took him 4 sets to overcome Pedro Martinez in the first round and 5 sets to go past Otto Virtanen in the second round.

Paul could have it much tougher in his 3rd round contest against Alexander Bublik. The Kazakhstani star is not an easy opponent on any surface. But if Paul wins, he could play either Carlos Alcaraz or Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16.

It would take a brave person to bet on Paul making it past the Round of 16, let alone the semifinals or the finals of this year’s tournament.

Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe survived a massive scare in the opening round itself. Since dropping the first two sets against Matteo Arnaldi, the Big Foe seems to have shifted gears.

Tiafoe won 6 sets in a row as the American defeated Borna Coric comfortably in the second round. At the time of writing this report, he was leading 2 sets to 1 against Carlos Alcaraz, in what could turn out to be an epic third round clash.

The big serving American could be the surprise package at this year’s Wimbledon, as a win over Alcaraz would boost his chances to make the deepest run out of all men’s players from his country.

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton is the only American player to have endured consecutive five-setters in the first two rounds. Being 2 sets to 1 down in both the opening and second rounds, Shelton displayed incredible resilience as he clawed back to win those matches.

However, like Paul, Shelton is not expected by most tennis fans to make a deep run as he would have to overcome Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

Madison Keys

Keys has cruised into the fourth round of Wimbledon 2024 after defeating Martina Trevisan, Wang Yafan and Marta Kostyuk respectively in straight sets. Keys does not know about her fourth round opponent yet, but has been impressive in her campaign so far, performing above many peoples’ expectations.

Emma Navarro

Navarro has made it to the Round of 16 as well, beating Diana Shnaider in the third round on Friday. Although Navarro dropped a set, she has looked clinical in the tournament so far. In the first two rounds, the American billionaire heiress knocked out Wang Qiang and Naomi Osaka, which has upped her momentum.

Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins is yet to play her third round match against Bettrice Haddad Maia of Brazil, which could be a tricky one for the 30-year-old. The American star hasn’t really been tested in the tournament yet, so she would have to be on top of her game from Round 3 if she wishes to make a deeper run in the tournament.