Andre Agassi Brings Back Prince Phantom 107G Memories After Lighthearted Talk With Fellow International Hall of Famer Leander Paes

Trust Andre Agassi to always remain in the limelight. Recently, Agassi was honored at the International Hall of Fame alongside legends like Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj. After receiving the honor, the 8-time Grand Slam champion was seen playing tennis on a court and having fun, with Paes watching him from the sidelines.

The video was shared by an Instagram account, @tennislegends which has over 25,000 followers. During a playful moment, Paes quipped to Agassi, “I can’t believe you took that away, that backhand killed me every time”, to which Agassi had a hearty laugh.

Andre Agassi tried out the Phantom 107 after being inducted into the International Hall of Fame! Nostalgia. pic.twitter.com/tPZlmWHm9m — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) July 24, 2024

In the video, Agassi was seen using the Prince Phantom 107g, a racquet which he calls an ‘old-school graphite’. Paes is seen admiring the sound of the racquet while also reminiscing about the days when he was on the receiving end of Agassi’s shots.

In fact, the racquet was made famous because of Agassi using it in his heyday, despite attracting criticism for it being oversized. But for someone like him, who was known for his punchy baseline game and incredible return shots as well as backhands, this Prince racquet was a delight.

In fact, it is with this very racquet that Agassi won the 1996 Olympics gold medal for the United States in Atlanta. Interestingly, at the same event, Paes won the bronze medal in the men’s singles category. Their performances in Atlanta were defining moments, symbolizing excellence and sportsmanship.

Agassi’s contributions and personality continues to inspire future generations. His recent International Hall of Fame induction celebrates a career filled with memorable victories and lasting influence. Recently, he was seen in Newport too, supporting his mentee Marcus Giron.

Giron won the first ATP title of his career, defeating Alex Michelsen in the final. Agassi was given due credit by Giron for his presence and inputs about his game, showing how important the American legend’s role is in reviving the passion for the sport in the country.