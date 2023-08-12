“Andy Roddick Didn’t Have a Great Backhand, Would Hide it With His Slice”: Tommy Paul After Beating Carlos Alcaraz

Tommy Paul is never one to shy away from a strong opinion and that was evident when he was asked about Andy Roddick. Talking about the weakness in Roddick’s game, Paul mentioned that, the former world number 1 did not have a great backhand but he would hide it with the slice shot. Paul also heaped praise on Roddick’s serve and spoke about how it easy for him to hold his service games.

Speaking to the media after his impressive victory against Carlos Alcaraz, Paul talked about the holes in older players’ game in great detail. He also mentioned that he does not try to model his game according to the older players, but does try and copy certain aspects of their game.

Tommy Paul talks Andy Roddick

It’s been 20 years since, Andy Roddick became the last American men’s player to win the US Open and now with the championship just a few weeks away all of the American eyes are on the in-form Tommy Paul to repeat that feat. Paul, who was just six years old when Andy Roddick won the US Open in 2003, was asked if he has modelled his game around Roddick, to which he replied saying that even though Roddick was one of his idols growing up, he did not model his game around him.

He further added that all players have their technical weaknesses and it was about how they hid it better than their opponents. Paul believes that Roddick had a weak backhand and he compensated for it well with his slice.

“It’s really cool how those guys would have such big holes in their game and be able to hide it, similar to Roddick. Like, he didn’t have a great backhand. He would hide it with his slice. I mean, it’s easy to hold serve when you have Roddick’s serve. I mean, but just watching back then, it’s so different to now. Like, everyone is so solid. Not too many people have holes in their games anymore. So I think it’s much more of a mental game now than it used to be.”

Paul thinks the game is more mentality based now than it used to be in the past and the modern players are much ‘solid’, technically and in their arsenal of shots, than in the earlier eras.

Can Paul emulate Roddick at US Open?

Andy Roddick won the US Open in 2003 is still the last American man to do so. After a two decade barren spell, the hopes of the Americans are now on world number 14 ranked , Tommy Paul along with Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. The American has had an amazing rise in ranking in recent times and could be considered a dark-horse for the US Open 2023.

Paul enjoyed his longest run at a Grand Slam in Melbourne in 2023, when he reached the semi final of the Australian Open for the first time. He was eventually beaten in the last-4 by the would-be champion Novak Djokovic but that run would be a big boost for the American going into the US Open.

Although, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be the favorites for the US Open title, Paul will fancy his chances as an underdog. Having recently beaten Carlos Alcaraz at Rogers Cup, one cannot bet against Paul to have an amazing run at the US Open 2023.