‘Drinks on Me Was True!’: Fans Amazed With Aryna Sabalenka Keeping Her US Open Promise With Dobel Tequila

Belarussian player Aryna Sabalenka stayed true to her words as she fulfilled a promise made to the American fans at the 2024 US Open. She had committed drinks to them and is now ready to deliver what she promised.

In a recent post, Dobel Tequila revealed that it has partnered with the 2024 US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and is, hence, putting out an exciting offer.

The tequila brand offered customers a $10 discount on their tequila or neat serves. The offer began on September 9 and will last until September 15.

This came after Sabalenka, after her quarterfinal clash against Qiang Zheng, committed to treating her fans to drinks for their support in her next match.

Her next clash was the semifinal game, where she’d face the home star Emma Navarro, and hence, she pulled off this stunt to get some fans on her side.

“Drinks on me tonight? Drink on me, and please give me some support in the next match,” Sabalenka said when asked how she would get the home crowd on her side for the Navarro clash.

With this statement, the tequila brand had an opportunity to boost its sales, and the three-time grand slam champion was able to deliver on her promise. Sabalenka’s US Open triumph fulfilled her words and catapulted her into the elite circle of high-earning tennis stars.

US Open victory boosts brand associations and career earnings

Sabalenka had already become a huge name in the commercial world after her back-to-back Australian Open victories and two successful continuous tennis seasons.

With her US Open win, the Belarussian has become an even more prominent, respectful, and credible name in the tennis world. Given how profitable it could be for them, brands won’t miss a single chance to associate with her and her name.

Thus, Sabalenka’s brand associations are expected to increase further in the future. Sabalenka’s partnerships have only grown over the last two years, and she has bagged associations with companies like Maestro Dobel Tequila, Leaf Trading Cards, and Master & Dynamic.

With her US Open victory, Sabalenka exceeded the $25 million mark in prize money, taking home a whopping $3.6 million. Her total career prize money has now reached $28,361,708.

According to Forbes, her earnings in 2024 are estimated to be $13.7 million, with $6.7 million coming from on-court earnings and $7 million from off-court earnings. She was also ranked 10th among the highest-paid tennis athletes in the world.