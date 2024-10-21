Novak Djokovic Set to Play in One Tournament Before End of 2024 Season After Latest Decision

Novak Djokovic’s presence on the tennis court this year has significantly diminished as he deals with the challenges of aging while maintaining his physical health. The 37-year-old has already made it clear that his focus is on Grand Slams and representing his country, so his decreased number of appearances should not surprise many fans. Hence, Djokovic will participate in just one more tournament this year.

After playing back-to-back at the Shanghai Masters and the 6 Kings Slam, the Serb has now withdrawn from the Paris Masters. Even though Djokovic is a seven-time champion at the Masters 1000 tournament, this step is crucial for managing his physical health and ensuring his longevity in the sport.

Therefore, the 24-time Grand Slam champion will appear next at the ATP Finals, which takes place from 10-17 November. However, his presence in Turin isn’t guaranteed yet, as it depends on his qualifications. Only the top eight players qualify, and with Djokovic currently ranked fourth, he remains in the driver’s seat for now.

However, the decision to skip the Paris Masters could impact his chances of qualifying for the year-end tournament. As other players compete in various tournaments to secure their spots, the upcoming weeks will be crucial for Djokovic and his fans.

Nevertheless, Djokovic will be the least concerned about it. The tennis legend had made it clear last month that playing in the ATP finals or staying at the top of the ranking was no longer his objective.

“The ATP Finals and being at the top of the rankings are no longer objectives for me. I do not know if I will play in the finals this year or next, but right now, what I need the most is physical, mental, and emotional rest to decide what comes next in my career, how much more I want to play, and where,” the Serb said.

Although the 24-time Grand Slam champion may not be seen on the court soon or at all this season, he has given fans plenty of memories to cherish from this year.

Djokovic’s 2024 season

Despite struggling with physical fitness, Djokovic’s 2024 season cannot be considered a failure. Though the Serb didn’t win a Grand Slam title this year, he was able to add the one crucial thing missing from his ever-expanding trophy cabinet – the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Djokovic also managed to enter the final of Wimbledon and the ATP 1000 event in Shanghai. He even made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals of the French Open. His only early exit came at the US Open (third round), which can be justified given it happened immediately after the Olympics.

At the age of 37, Djokovic still had a season that many players would consider successful. Whether he secures a spot in the ATP Finals next month remains to be seen. Should he qualify, nothing would make tennis fans happier than to see the Serbian legend in action one last time this year.