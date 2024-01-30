Andy Roddick Reveals Singular “Biggest Factor” Why Serve & Volley Has Vanished From Tennis

Interacting with fans on X (formerly Twitter), Andy Roddick shared his thoughts on why the serve-and-volley technique has largely disappeared from tennis. He believed the biggest reason was the changed strings on racquets, followed by slow courts.

The serve-and-volley involves the server rushing to the net after serving to volley the return and end the point quickly. This strategy was widely used by players from older generations. However, the technique has almost died out, becoming a rarity in today’s tennis.

Roddick, who retired in 2012, responded to a fan on X who asked him why tennis has changed so much. The fan remarked they missed the serve-and-volley age of tennis, seeing players like Goran Ivanisevic and Pat Rafter employ this gameplan. Roddick claimed that changed tennis racquet strings are the biggest reason for serve-and-volley becoming a novelty. He also mentioned slowed-down courts as a factor.

Until the mid-1990s, only natural or nylon strings were used by professional players in their racquets. However, polyester strings, much stronger than the other two options, started getting mainstream after a few years. By 2000, almost all top players were using these variants. Polyester strings generate way more power and topspin, facilitating a baseline game with aggressive forehands.

Additionally, courts across all major tournaments were slowed down to allow longer rallies. The recent debate over frequent ball changes in tennis also saw some players allege that balls are being made heavier and slower specifically to create longer rallies for viewer interest. Such measures mean the serve-and-volley has become a rarity. Rather than a trademark playing style, it has now become a trick shot or a trump card to grab the occasional point. Almost every elite player today plays a baseline game.

Andy Roddick announces new podcast about all things tennis

Andy Roddick himself preferred a baseline game, dominated by his powerful forehands. He was renowned for his thundering serves, holding the record for the fastest serve at one point. The 2003 US Open winner, though, did break out the serve-and-volley intermittently to win points with the surprise element.

The American legend took to X to announce the launch of his new podcast, Served with Andy Roddick. He interacted with fans in the comment section, wherein a user asked him the above question. With his insights and experience, an episode discussing the changes in modern tennis compared to that of the bygone era could be on the cards.

Answering other queries, he revealed new episodes of the podcast would drop on Tuesdays. He added there would be separate live Q&A streams every Friday on YouTube. He hoped to have the first part released by Tuesday, January 30, or by latest on Wednesday. Roddick said the inaugural episode is based on the recently concluded 2024 Australian Open. He is a much-loved commentator and fans were understandably excited to hear his thoughts on tennis on the podcast.