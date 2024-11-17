Novak Djokovic Superfan Trolls ‘Rivals’ Rafael Nadal and Andy Roddick Over Losing Their Hair

Rafael Nadal is all set to be the center of attention for most of the tennis world in the coming week as he plays in the Davis Cup 2024, marking his last-ever professional tournament. However, there are a few people out there who could not help but notice Nadal’s increasing levels of hair fall by the day. And Novak Djokovic’s superfan Pavvy G is one of them.

Now, Pavvy G has not really been very appreciative of Nadal on social media. Even though he admits that the Spaniard is a good father and family man as well as the fact that he is the best-ever player on clay, nothing about him impresses Pavvy. Not even the fact that Nadal and Djokovic had two iconic moments in 2024, one which included a selfie on their flight to Indian Wells, and the other being their match in Saudi Arabia in October.

On this occasion, Pavvy G shared a video of Nadal meeting the legendary Billie Jean King on the sidelines in Malaga. Taking a dig at the 22-time Grand Slam champion, Pavvy hilariously said that he was losing hair as quickly as him. The London-based tennis influencer also suggested to Nadal that they both consult Andy Roddick’s hair doctor.

Bless Nadal, he is losing his hair as rapidly as I am! He needs to hook up with Andy Roddicks hair Doctor.. actually we both do! Any chance of a friends referral and/or discount buddy? @andyroddick https://t.co/GcCAM2E7hY — Pavvy G (@pavyg) November 16, 2024

There’s a clear hint of sarcasm in the tweet. Between the Djokovic supporter and Roddick, there is no love lost till date. Pavvy G has been very critical of Roddick for many of his takes on players and issues in tennis. He has also targeted the 2003 US Open champion on some of his comments against Djokovic in the past and the fact that the duo had an ugly rivalry on the court back in the 2000s.

In fact, things got so ugly on X that Roddick not only tweeted in anger but also had a segment on one of his episodes on ‘Served with Andy Roddick’ based on this rivalry. The former World No.1 hit back at him, without taking his name directly, to explain how ‘toxic’ certain enthusiasts can be and challenged him to a debate as well.

Ironically, Pavvy G was a huge Roddick fan when he was playing, before Djokovic became the legend he is today. It would be interesting to see whether the now media pundit would respond to this and if so, in what manner. Commenting on a man’s hair is bound to get quite a reaction, for this is a sensitive issue.

When Roddick got a retort from Tommy Paul over receding hairline

Back in March 2016, Roddick felt he could use some sense of humor to make fun of Paul, who was a junior back then. Paul’s hair did look like a mess and the legend questioned why it looked like a scene from Something About Mary.

But Paul was having none of it, tweeting back that Roddick should be the last person to talk about hair. Sensing that it might turn into something controversial, Roddick ended the verbal sparring by asking Paul to relax and take it easy, which one can assume means that he was just joking.

Interestingly, those Roddick tweets are now deleted. This also shows that he himself is very personal about his hair. This is probably why Pavvy G took Nadal’s case as a prop to take a shot at Roddick as well.

However, Pavvy G agreed with a fan comment that if Nadal takes a cue from Andre Agassi and goes for a naturally bald look, he might look dapper. Will Nadal have a new look that could top the one from his younger days? Time will tell.