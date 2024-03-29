Ashleigh Barty Ups Net Worth to $42.52 Million With Beachfront Holiday Home Purchase Outside Brisbane

Ashleigh Barty was one of the most successful tennis players of the 2010s decade. Despite having a short career, Barty won 15 WTA titles (which also included 3 Grand Slam titles) and gathered a total prize money of $23.8 million. Additionally, being one of the biggest names in the sport, Ash also was sponsored by some high-profile brands, resulting in a staggering net worth of $40 million, but until recently.

The Australian legend has added a $2.52 million holiday home to her net worth. Ashleigh Barty is known for living life to its fullest and yet being wise enough in her spendings. But as reported by Real Estate, the former World No.1 bought a beachfront apartment in Palm Beach in Queensland as a getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city of Brisbane.

According to reports, the construction for the same will be completed in mid-2025. The house includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is part of a complex called the Kloud.

Other details of the property, include (per Real Estate):

Spanning about 200 sqm of living space with breathtaking ocean views, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment has soaring glass walls and a private balcony with integrated barbecue kitchen, open-plan living areas with European oak floorboards, and a kitchen with a large island dining bar, integrated Miele appliances, and natural stone surfaces.

Curved forms and smooth lines extend to the master bedroom, which has wool carpet, a walk-in robe and ensuite with a walk-in twin shower, dual vanity, and freestanding bath.

Rob Gray, who headed the development of the Kloud, revealed how Barty purchased inquiring about the property for several years.

“Ash has inquired about some of our Brisbane apartments over a number of years and then she ended up securing a Kloud apartment,” Gray said.

“The proximity to the water afforded by the beachfront location on Jefferson Lane gives the apartments such a premium luxury feel, and Palm Beach offers that relaxed holiday lifestyle. Like myself, I assume Ash and her family will want to spend every weekend there,” Gray added.

Apart from her new fancy apartment in, the three-time Grand Slam winner also owns properties in the main city of Brisbane – a four-bedroom apartment worth $650,000 & another $240,000 worth house near Augustine Heights.