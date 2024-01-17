Why Did Ashleigh Barty Quash Comeback Rumours? Ex-World No.1’s Stunning Net Worth and Lavish Lifestyle Post Retirement Details Provide the Answer

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Ashleigh Barty of Australia hits to Shelby Rogers of the USA on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

As Ashleigh Barty presented the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup ahead of the 2024 Australian Open, rumours of a comeback began spreading. However, after bringing out the trophy awarded to the women’s singles champion, the Australian star refuted the claims. She has done well for herself after hanging up her boots in early 2022.

Starting as a 14-year-old in 2012, Barty announced a shock retirement in March 2022 aged 25. During her career, she won three Grand Slams and WTA 1000s each, in addition to the 2019 WTA Finals. She finished as World No.1 for three years on the trot. Current World No.1 Iga Swiatek called Barty her inspiration, drawing motivation from her gameplay (ESPN).

Throughout her playing career, Barty took home $23,829,070 in prize money. She was one of the most marketable athletes during her active days, featuring at #8 on Forbes’ list of highest-earning female athletes for 2021. She had endorsement deals with prestigious brands like Head, Fila, Marriott Bonvoy, Jaguar, and Rado. Many of these contracts are still active. As of 2022, the Ashleigh Barty net worth was approximately $40 million, as per multiple reports.

Barty currently resides in Brookwater, Queensland, with her husband and son. After her retirement, she designed a new house in the posh area. What also helped the Ashleigh Barty net worth is that the tennis champion purchased a plot for $882,000 and began developing a multi-million dollar home in the exclusive community that also has an award-winning golf course. While no official pictures are available after the completion, a few renders were released to the public (via Daily Mail).

Barty also owns a comparatively modest four-bedroom house in near Brisbane, worth $650,000. She has another property in nearby Augustine Heights, which she purchased for over $240,000. She reportedly resides in the above mentioned Brookwater mansion with her husband, professional golfer Garry Kissick. Dating since 2017, they got married in 2022 and welcomed a son in July 2023.

Ashleigh Barty continues to enjoy retirement

Before her premature retirement, Ashleigh Barty had taken a two-year hiatus from tennis in 2014-2016. During this time, she went on to play professional cricket.

But tennis continues to be her first love. She continues to work with Tennis Australia as their National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador. She is of the Indigenous Australian Ngarigo heritage, hence is the perfect choice for this role. She is also the ambassadorial Chief of Inspiration for Optus, an Australian telecom company (Sporting News). The three-time Grand Slam champion also released her autobiography and a series of children’s books post retirement.

She claimed she retired after losing the motivation to compete and said she is enjoying her time off, besides ofcourse being relatively new to motherhood and starting a family (Yahoo). Barty, who won all Slams except the US Open once, achieved the No.1 rank at the age of 23. Despite her early retirement, her legacy remains intact and she will always be one of the best players to ever grace the court.