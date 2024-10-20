ATP Finals 2024 Race: Tommy Paul in Prime Position to Make It to 8th Spot

Sep 2, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Tommy Paul of the United States after playing against Jannik Sinner of Italy on day eight of the 2024 U.S. Open. Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Tommy Paul has reignited his chances of qualifying for the year-end ATP Finals after defeating Grigor Dimitrov to clinch the Stockholm Open title on Sunday. His straight-set victory not only secured his third title of the season but also strengthened his position in the race to Turin.

Paul, who was previously placed at the 11th spot in the live race rankings, has now moved up one place. By defeating Dimitrov in the final, he has leapfrogged the Bulgarian to claim the 10th spot. However, with only eight players qualifying for the final, Tommy still has a considerable amount of work to do.

Paul must surpass Alex de Minaur (No.9) and Andrey Rublev (No.8) soon to secure a spot in Turin. Winning the Vienna Open title or achieving a significant result in the tournament could help him climb a spot higher in the ranking. However, this will also depend on the performances of de Minaur and Dimitrov, who will also be part of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Rublev will compete in the Swiss Indoors tournament, and if he performs well, Paul’s chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals could be significantly reduced.

Paul’s impressive win in Stockholm

Either way, Tommy Paul has bolstered his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals with a commanding win in Stockholm. The American dominated his Bulgarian opponent with a 6-4, 6-3 victory. This triumph adds another positive result to his already successful season.

By winning three titles this year, the American achieved a respectable win-loss ratio of 41-17. Currently ranked 10th, he secured two ATP 250 titles and one ATP 500 title. His first triumph came at the Dallas Open, where he defeated fellow American Marcos Giron in the final. His next one came at the Cinch Championships, where he bested Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti.

The highlight of his season was his dream run at Wimbledon, reaching the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. This consistency is reflected in his overall season, showing he won’t go down without a massive fight in the race to Turin.