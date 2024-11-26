“Though I Don’t Play Tennis”: Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Reacts to Coach Brad Stine’s ATP Awards Nomination

Tommy Paul had the best year of his career, reaching a career-high rank of #12 and lifting three titles. But his breakout campaign wasn’t enough to receive any nominations for the year-end ATP Awards. However, Paul’s coach – Brad Stine – has been acknowledged for his guidance.

Paul’s impressive 45-19 YTD record has resulted in Stine becoming one of the five nominees for the “Coach of the Year” category. But Stine will be competing against coaches whose pupils have had a far more improved campaign than Paul.

Even if Stine does not win the award, his nomination alone has brought a wave of excitement among Paul’s team. Paige Lorenze, Paul’s girlfriend, expressed this sentiment through a heartfelt Instagram Story.

Lorenze wrote, “Witnessing Brad coach Tommy over the past two years has been so inspiring and has taught me so much, even though I don’t play tennis. Feel lucky to spend so much time with you!”

Brad Stine’s nomination for ATP Coach of the Year has Tommy Paul’s girlfriend Paige Lorenze delighted! pic.twitter.com/FRoEG3p3xU — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) November 26, 2024

Brad Stine has been coaching Paul since 2020 and has been an integral part of his success on the court. At the same time, Stine has also played a huge role in Paul’s approach towards the game.

Paul has always been a talented player, but he was frequently criticized for his lack of focus and seriousness. It was Stine who played a pivotal role in transforming him from a carefree party-goer into a driven individual, constantly pushing himself by using any means possible.

When Stine slapped Paul mid-tournament at Australian Open 2023

Different players respond better to different methods of coaching. For Tommy Paul, Diego Moyano’s docile style didn’t suit him. Even though Paul caused quite a stir in the tennis community during 2018 and 2019, he only showcased his true potential after Stine took over the reins in 2020.

Paul responded significantly better to Stine’s animated personality. Because the duo has been able to witness a tremendous amount of success, the American No.2 doesn’t even mind Stine slapping him mid-tournament.

“I literally slapped him in the face, and I told him, ‘Hey, I need Tommy Paul. Like, where’s Tommy Paul? The guy who’s here right now is not Tommy Paul!’ I said, ‘Be Tommy Paul right here,’ and he knows that means relax; be loosey-goosey, be that guy,” Stine recollected an incident from Australian Open 2023.

With that being said, Paul still has a long road ahead to achieve his ultimate goal: winning a Grand Slam. As he gears up for the upcoming season, he’ll not only aim to chase this milestone but also strive to surpass compatriot Taylor Fritz as the nation’s top-ranked player and break into the ATP top 10 rankings for the first time.