Barbora Krejcikova Names Tournament Most Important to Her Which She Hasn’t Won So Far And It isn’t the WTA Finals

Advait Jajodia
Published

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) in action against Elina Svitolina (UKR) during a third round tennis match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games

Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) in action against Elina Svitolina (UKR) during a third-round tennis match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Barbora Krejcikova has been the talk of the tennis world for her stellar performance at the WTA Finals 2024. She topped the Orange Group, which featured Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula, to clinch a spot in the semifinal. The Czech national seems to be delighted with her recent success and has decided to celebrate by interacting with her fans through social media.

It appears that Krejcikova doesn’t want to tire herself before her semifinal clash against Qinwen Zheng by doing tourist activities while in Riyadh. Instead, the 28-year-old has used her off-time to connect with her fans through a Q&A session on X.

The former World No.2’s recent success resulted in a plethora of replies to her tweet. One particular interaction caught everyone’s attention.

User @ToddScoullar asked the Brno native to reveal the most important tournament that she wants to win. Despite participating in the ongoing year-end finals, she responded, “Olympics”.

Krejcikova doubled down on her take, expressing her desire to win the Summer Games in another response.

Krejcikova implied that she played her best tennis during a title run at Wimbledon – two weeks before the Paris Games began. Sadly, she wasn’t able to replicate the success on the Roland Garros courts during the quadrennial event.

Krejcikova has participated in two Olympic events

Barbora Krejcikova put her patriotism on display by accepting to reside in the bubble during the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She had a great start to the campaign, breezing past Zarina Diyas and Leylah Fernandez without dropping a set.

She also looked to be in incredible form during her third-round battle, clinching the opening set against Belinda Bencic. But was unable to seal the victory against the eventual gold medalist.

Krejcikova had a disappointing performance on the clay court during the 2024 season. She suffered first-round losses in each of the tournaments – the Stuttgart Open, the Madrid Open, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, and the French Open. Hence, not many expected her to get past the first round of the 2024 Olympics as well.

To everyone’s surprise, Krejcikova had a decent run in Paris. She advanced to the quarterfinal of the event, defeating the defending bronze medalist Elina Svitolina in the process. But she was unable to return with a medal.

Post Edited By:Karthik Raman

About the author

Advait Jajodia

