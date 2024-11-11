Jon Wertheim Exposed in New Rafael Nadal-Related Fiasco As X User Leaks Private Messages in Scathing Tweet

It seems that many aren’t in the mood to forgive Jon Wertheim after being embroiled in a few controversies in 2024. Wertheim was sacked by the Tennis Channel a few days ago for mocking Barbora Krejcikova by comparing his forehand to hers. Krejcikova called the American scribe ‘unprofessional’ in a tweet, to which Wertheim did apologize but without taking her name. And that has made an X user come out with another bombshell, this time involving Rafael Nadal.

The user’s name is Dzonny Bravo, who calls himself a ‘Tennis Troll’ in his bio. Bravo responded to Krejcikova’s tweet by sharing his experience about confronting Wertheim about a story he posted on Nadal. He accused him of trying to gain publicity from the Spaniard’s retirement announcement a few weeks ago.

Bravo took aim at the journalist, who claimed that he overheard two workers at Wimbledon talking about what a ‘nice guy’ Nadal is. However, apparently one of the workers did not know who Nadal was, which made the user question the credibility of the story.

So when Bravo approached Wertheim about this, he was furious that he called him a liar and tried to tarnish his image. Instead, Wertheim asked him to apologize publicly, take down his tweet, and donate $100 to a charity the American journalist is associated with.

Bravo refused the offer, calling him a ‘Leftist’ who supported Martina Navratilova, who infamously wore a hat featuring the word ‘Impeach’ at Wimbledon once. It was seemingly a dig at current POTUS, Donald Trump. To top that, Bravo took a dig at him for supporting Andy Roddick, his partner at the Served podcast.

Eventually, Wertheim blocked him. But it seems that the conversation has come back to bite him at a time when the tennis world is divided about the controversy surrounding Krejcikova. Bravo did not hesitate in calling him a ‘little man’ and managed to question the scribe’s integrity.

Normally I don’t share private messages with anyone but @jon_wertheim proved to be a little man so there you go. Last month he posted a story on the day when Rafa announced his retirement about some two workers at Wimbledon talking to each other and saying what a nice guy Rafa… pic.twitter.com/Y7C3pJfw70 — Dzonny Bravo (@DzonnyBravo) November 10, 2024

The interesting thing is that Wertheim has always been full of praise for Nadal, but this is a low blow that he would have never expected. His response to this could go a long way in getting to know more about this fiasco, with his side of the story coming out too.

Wertheim once said Nadal is more relatable than Federer, Djokovic

On Nadal’s retirement, Wertheim wrote an extensive piece on the 22-time Grand Slam champion for his long-time collaborators, Sports Illustrated. Before that, he harped about Nadal’s humility a lot in a special episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast.

“When you see Nadal behind the scenes and the way he operates and the way he treats people, you feel this guy is who he is. He is just endearing, not because it’s calculated or he is showing false humility, it is just because he is that way. “For someone like me who sees these three guys (Nadal, Federer and Djokovic) as superheroes, he was the most relatable because you could see his struggle. “I have come to know, respect and get Rafa even more over time.”

An example of this was when Wertheim was interviewing a young Nadal during the US Open in 2008. It was around the time when the Spaniard was fresh from winning the Wimbledon and Olympic singles gold medals. However, during the interview, Nadal rushed back to practice court because he had left an empty water bottle outside. The former World No.1 was concerned because he forgot to throw his bottle away.

While Wertheim is a huge Nadal enthusiast, Bravo might not be. Whatever it is, the journalist’s reputation has taken a hit. It remains to be seen whether he bounces back strongly from this.