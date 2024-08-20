“Beat Him on Timing”: Andre Agassi Reveals Masterstroke That Won Him Iconic 1995 US Open Point Against Alex Corretja

Andre Agassi revealed the secret behind his epic 1995 US Open shot against the Spanish player Alex Corretja. In his recent conversation with the US Open, the former American tennis player revealed how he pulled that incredible shot, which is still considered to be one of the best shots ever played in the sport.

In the second round, Agassi and Corretja met at the 1995 US Open. Corretja looked pretty energetic during the match and sent Agassi to almost every corner of the court. On one such occasion, he sent the ball flying above Agassi’s head but the latter decided to chase it, pulling off a historic shot.

Speaking about how he was able to make it happen, Agassi told US Open that since the breeze was in the way he was hitting the ball. This restricted him from playing the ball up in the air or lobbing on it. Thus, he decided to beat his opponent on timing rather than a great shot.

“I kind of went back with my racquet in a way that he thought that’s the only shot I could play. But then it would just sat right over my left shoulder. And I thought I know he’s crashing without even seeing him, So I thought if i just snuck it this way, I might be able to beat him on timing, not so much with a great shot,” explained Agassi. “And so I guess with the adrenaline, with the crowd, with the blood pressure, I hit a little bit firmer than I actually even meant to. Plus that breeze was flying that direction and it just took right by him,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

The shot is also known as ‘no look smash’ as his back was turned towards Corretja while he chased the ball. He then smashed it above the nets without even looking backward, sending it past his Spanish opponent, who was left perplexed by what happened.

The Spanish even applauded Agassi for that iconic shot by dropping his racquet on the ground and clapping. The crowd too went crazy, making the American legend bow down to them.

The 1995 US Open was quite successful for Agassi, who was also the defending champion and No.1 seed that year, as he reached the final of the tournament, though he lost to his biggest rival, Pete Sampras. Of the 8 men’s singles grand slam titles won by Agassi, 2 were won at the US Open, in the years 1994 and 1999 respectively.

This year, he is also set to make an appearance in the US Open Fan Week. His appearance is going to be more interesting as it will take place alongside the young Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz and both of them will take on the pair of Novak Djokovic and John McEnroe in a men’s doubles exhibition match on Wednesday, August 21.