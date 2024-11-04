Aryna Sabalenka Makes Interesting US Open 2024 Revelation on Sidelines of WTA Finals

Sept 7, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Aryna Sabalenka with the US Open Trophy after beating Jessica Pegula (USA) in the women’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The ongoing WTA Finals 2024 allowed fans to learn a few details about the participating players. The organizers got them to write answers to some questions as a way of introducing themselves. Aryna Sabalenka used this medium to express her love for the US Open 2024 title.

Among the multiple questions that were mentioned on a whiteboard, players had to reveal their “favorite title”. Sabalenka chose the Grand Slam, which she won in Flushing Meadows merely two months ago.

Sabalenka’s answer caught many users by surprise. Of course, winning a major in New York is a matter of huge pride. But one would assume that the 26-year-old would have a deeper connection with Australia because of the two majors she won in Melbourne.

Australian tennis fans will not be amused by this remark. But to be fair, other aspects play a role in her love for the title win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Residing in the United States of America seems to be the biggest one of them.

Sabalenka has been residing in South Florida

Aryna Sabalenka played it smart by catering to the larger market – the American audience. However, her bond with the US Open goes much deeper because she now lives in the country. A win on her current “home soil” must’ve been a special feeling.

While many players chose to reside in tax havens, Sabalenka found peace in Miami. In the middle of a hectic tennis schedule, the South Florida city is the ideal place for her to unwind.

“The city offers everything you need. You can have fun, relax, work hard, practice, and they have great courts there. It feels like a paradise to me! With palm trees, always sunny weather, and people in good spirits,” Sabalenka said recently.

Over the past few years, American fans haven’t had the chance to watch Sabalenka participate in tournaments other than WTA 1000s and Grand Slams. But now that she is permanently staying in the USA, things could look a bit different from the 2025 season onward.